The Russian Defense Ministry announces the destruction of 90 Ukrainian drones and a Neptune missile

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that on the night of February 17, its air defense system neutralized 90 drones and a Neptune-MD guided missile. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Last night, Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 90 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles - the post says.

The Russian agency claims that 38 UAVs were allegedly shot down over the Sea of Azov. Another 24 - over the Krasnodar Territory, 15 - over the occupied Crimea, 7 - over the Black Sea, 2 UAVs each - over the territories of Kursk and Rostov regions, and one UAV each - over the territories of Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

"A Neptune-MD guided missile was also destroyed over the Sea of Azov," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Recall

On the night of Monday, February 17, explosions were heard in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation. Russian publics reported a drone attack and a fire at the Ilya oil refinery.

