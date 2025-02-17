The Russian Defense Ministry announces the destruction of 90 Ukrainian drones and a Neptune missile

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 16886 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 58118 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 82082 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108087 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 81397 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119012 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101433 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113117 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116758 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154378 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 95090 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 63196 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 32442 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 94268 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 54957 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108087 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119012 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154378 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144922 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177212 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 54957 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 94268 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134622 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136531 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164725 views
The Russian Defense Ministry announces the destruction of 90 Ukrainian drones and a Neptune missile

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108984 views

The Russian Defense Ministry reports intercepting 90 Ukrainian UAVs in various regions and over seas. Most of the drones were shot down over the Sea of Azov and Krasnodar Territory.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that on the night of February 17, its air defense system neutralized 90 drones and a Neptune-MD guided missile. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Last night, Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 90 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles

- the post says.

The Russian agency claims that 38 UAVs were allegedly shot down over the Sea of Azov. Another 24 - over the Krasnodar Territory, 15 - over the occupied Crimea, 7 - over the Black Sea, 2 UAVs each - over the territories of Kursk and Rostov regions, and one UAV each - over the territories of Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

"A Neptune-MD guided missile was also destroyed over the Sea of Azov," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Recall

On the night of Monday, February 17, explosions were heard in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation. Russian publics reported a drone attack and a fire at the Ilya oil refinery. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
r-360-neptuneR-360 Neptune
natoNATO
parisParis
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising