Palamar of the UOC-MP Poroshenko, during whose time the Russian language was defended and the army was plundered, has no right today to dictate to Ukraine how to conduct negotiations, speculating with terms: "Army. Language. Faith." This was written by the military man Oleksiy "Stalker", who called the deputy's words cynicism, writes UNN.

Yesterday, Petro Poroshenko, from the tribune of the council, lectured on how to conduct negotiations at the end of the war and what position Ukraine should take. According to him, everything should be based on the "gray-haired" election slogan: "Army. Language. Faith." The cynicism of the icebreaker's words knows no bounds. Palamar of the UOC-MP Poroshenko, during whose time the Russian language was defended and the army was plundered, has no moral right to dictate to Ukraine how to conduct negotiations. - writes "Stalker" and recalls the failures of the MP during his presidential term for each point of his slogan.

Regarding the "Army", the military recalled scandals involving embezzlement. In particular, he writes about how Poroshenko's godparents, the Svynarchuks, through "Ukroboronprom", supplied smuggled spare parts with a 300% markup, and Poroshenko covered it up. Also, the failed construction of the "wall" in Donbas, where 1.3 billion UAH were stolen, the ignoring of explosions at ammunition depots (210,000 tons, or 40% of reserves, destroyed), the blocking of "Neptune" development, and the sale of equipment from "Leninska Kuznya" at inflated prices. "Stalker" also did not bypass the topic of Ilovaisk.

When our soldiers were being shot in Ilovaisk, and they were begging for reinforcements, Poroshenko was holding a military parade with combat units in Kyiv. The "gray-haired" deliberately ignored the calls of volunteers. By doing so, he allowed the Russians to create a bridgehead for an offensive on Ukraine. - added "Stalker".

Regarding "Language", the military noted that Poroshenko's family speaks Russian, his draft-dodging sons in London attend concerts of Russian rappers and shout "Russians in the city!", wearing clothes with the inscription "Russia". His in-laws are officials in Russia, and Poroshenko's team, including Oleksiy Honcharenko, defends the Russian language.

We will not let them take away our native language, we will not let them take away our native culture! We will not let them trample on our values! We and our children spoke, speak, and will speak Russian. - "Stalker" quotes Poroshenko's associate Honcharenko.

Regarding "Faith", the military reminds that Poroshenko was a palamar of the UOC-MP, a patron of the Moscow church, which he used for his career in the governments of Yanukovych and Azarov. He also requested citizenship for the oligarch Novinsky, citing support for the UOC-MP.

Therefore, it is better for Poroshenko not to raise the topic of negotiations and territories at all and to say something about the army, language, and faith. Because his values for many years were a plundered army, Moscow faith, and the Russian language. Poroshenko continues to speculate on topics important to Ukrainians today, although for years he traded on these topics, flirting with Putin. In particular, it was also because of this that the latter dared to launch a full-scale invasion. - summarized "Stalker".

As reported, Poroshenko was recently criticized for flaunting his wealth when he appeared before servicemen in overly expensive luxury brand clothing.