Sapsan missile system

Ukraine currently uses "Neptune" missiles, "Palyanytsia" drone-missiles, "Flamingo" cruise missiles, and the "Sapsan" operational-tactical missile system for strikes on Russia. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Ukraine is currently already using 'Neptunes', long 'Neptunes', 'Palyanytsia', 'Flamingo', and also 'Sapsan'. I will not speak in terms of quantity, I will answer quite rhetorically. Why? Because for now, I don't want the enemy to know all the precedents and all the details. 'Neptunes' really work well," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The fluctuating position of the United States regarding Ukraine in its fight against the invasion of Russian aggressors has prompted Kyiv to turn its attention to its own weapons production. Ukraine does not hide the fact that a key priority is the creation of its own missiles that match the destructive power and long range of drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.