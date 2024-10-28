Three communities in Kyiv region fail to report on agricultural land inventory: Kravchenko appeals to law enforcement
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv region, three communities are ignoring the submission of information on agricultural land inventory and tax payments. Since the beginning of the year, an additional UAH 170 million in land payments have been declared, of which UAH 157 million have been paid to the budgets.
Three communities in the Kyiv region systematically ignore submitting information to the tax authorities on the inventory of agricultural land and paying taxes for its use. This issue was discussed during a meeting of the working group "Transparency and Accountability" with the participation of representatives of the tax authorities, law enforcement agencies and territorial communities. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.
"I immediately appealed to law enforcement officials to take this issue under control. It cannot be that representatives of some communities are working not to fill the community budget, but to fill someone's pocket. Kyiv RMA, together with the relevant authorities, is systematically working on the inventory. Most communities are actively providing information. 6 communities of Kyiv region have already identified more than 70% of land plots," said Kravchenko.
According to him, the work of the Transparency and Accountability Group has yielded significant results: since the beginning of the year, more than UAH 170 million of land payments have been additionally taxed and declared. Of this amount, UAH 157 million has already been transferred to community budgets.
The Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kyiv region also analyzes information submitted by communities on land lease agreements for which declarations have not been submitted for a long time and taxes have not been paid.
"I emphasized that contracts with those who do not pay taxes should be terminated. By the way, we have already managed to attract additional taxpayers to declare 115 land plots, and the contracts for 45 have been terminated. The work continues," added the head of the Kyiv RMA.