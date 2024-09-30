Finance Committee to consider tax hike bill on Friday

This Friday, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy will consider the government's draft law 11416d, which provides for a record tax increase.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in his Telegram, UNN reports.

The Committee is scheduled to consider the government's draft law on (record) tax increases 11416d for the second reading this Friday. Amendments are still coming in, and it is already clear that there will be a lot of them - Zheleznyak wrote.

According to him, the draft law will be submitted to the Parliament for a vote in a week.

The Committee will also hear from the Tax Service, the Customs Service and the BES on the status of work on de-shadowing the electronics market - The MP added.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 17, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted 241 in favor of the draft law No. 11416d in the first reading to increase the tax rate by UAH 58 billion this year and UAH 137 billion next year.