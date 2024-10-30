Customs officers prevent illegal export of vintage camera collection in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
An attempt to smuggle 42 vintage cameras to Turkey was detected at Odesa customs. Among them are rare models of Zeiss, Kodak, FED and other manufacturers from 1930-1960.
Odesa customs prevented the illegal export of a collection of 42 vintage cameras from Ukraine to Turkey. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
42 cameras of various brands, countries and years of manufacture were attempted to be taken out of Ukraine by a bus driver without being declared to the customs authority. The vehicle was heading through the Orlivka checkpoint to Istanbul,
Details
It is noted that during the inspection of the bus and passengers' luggage, the customs officer found two bags of photographic equipment that showed signs of antiquity. The collection includes film cameras manufactured by Zeiss, Kodak, H. Ernemann, Agfa and Voigtländer, some of which date back to the 1930s and 1960s.
A significant number of items are well-known brands of Soviet-era photographic equipment, including Zenit, Kyiv, Yunist, Salut, Iskra, Zorki, and various modifications of cameras produced by the Kharkiv Production Engineering Association FED since the 1930s.
A report on violation of customs rules under Part 3 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine was drawn up over the export of photographic equipment with signs of cultural property.
The collection has been temporarily seized. An expert examination will determine whether the cameras belong to cultural and historical values and the value of the cameras, and the court will determine their further fate.
