Dictatorship in the Hetmantsev Committee. Expert explains why the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada does not respond to violations in the State Tax Service

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 5564 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38702 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 142087 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 191010 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119359 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353288 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177941 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147658 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196860 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125967 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
58%
Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe
April 3, 10:18 PM • 12408 views

April 3, 10:18 PM • 12408 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged
April 3, 11:39 PM • 4814 views

April 3, 11:39 PM • 4814 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy
02:06 AM • 17573 views

02:06 AM • 17573 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli
03:29 AM • 25221 views

03:29 AM • 25221 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"
04:00 AM • 19757 views

04:00 AM • 19757 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
06:14 AM • 1310 views

06:14 AM • 1310 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 5564 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19786 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38702 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96648 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show
April 3, 04:23 PM • 26326 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26326 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan
April 3, 03:47 PM • 28668 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28668 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin
April 3, 01:52 PM • 42239 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42239 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50473 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time
April 3, 10:44 AM • 138886 views

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138886 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Dictatorship in the Hetmantsev Committee. Expert explains why the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada does not respond to violations in the State Tax Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 67657 views

The Rada's Tax Committee does not respond to violations by tax officials, including Sokur. The head of the #SaveFOP movement claims that Hetmantsev controls all personnel appointments in the STS, even at the local level.

Dictatorship in the Hetmantsev Committee. Expert explains why the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada does not respond to violations in the State Tax Service

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy ignores scandals related to violations committed by tax officials, including acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Yevhen Sokur. This may be due to the fact that all tax appointments, even at the local level, are controlled by the head of the Rada's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by the head of the #SaveFOP movement Serhiy Dorotych.

Context

According to UNN , the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Sokur, allegedly entered inaccurate datain his 2023 declaration. In particular, he did not indicate in the document the information about his partner. During the investigation into the case of an alleged assassination attempt, Sokur himself told law enforcement officers that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue. Following a deputy appeal from Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, the NACP launched an audit of Yevhen Sokur. In response to a request from UNN, the Agency also confirmed that they are monitoring the official's lifestyle. Kateryna Butko, head of the Public Council at the NAPC, noted that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is checking whether Sokur and his live-in girlfriend Alina had a common life.

Also, in 2022, he declared income from the sale of securities in the amount of UAH 2.6 million, but these funds were not reflected in his declaration for 2023. This may indicate a violation of the law requiring notification of significant changes in property status. According to Article 52 of the Law of Ukraine “On Prevention of Corruption,” the declarant is obliged to report such changes within 10 days. According to Oleksandr Zolotukhin, a member of the National Bar Association, the official may try to explain why he did not declare these expenses by saying that he leads a lifestyle and, for example, likes to eat out.

The Parliamentary Tax Committee has not yet responded to this information and has not held a meeting with representatives of the State Tax Service and law enforcement agencies, during which MPs would have heard explanations from tax officials. A working group consisting of MPs, law enforcement officials and members of the public has not been set up to study the situation.

“Will he (Hetmantsev - ed.) initiate measures against himself? Any appointment in recent years without the approval of the chairman of the committee... even I was told that even the heads of district tax offices come to Kyiv for an interview in Hetmantsev's office with his assistants. Not a single appointment has been made without his knowledge,” Dorotych said, commenting on why the Rada's tax committee has not yet responded to the scandals involving Hetmantsev's former assistant Yevhen Sokur and other tax officials who were detained while taking bribes.

At the same time, he said, Hetmantsev managed to build a clear administrative vertical and dictatorship in the Committee.

I have a little experience of communicating with the Committee, repeatedly. I will argue that the committee has a clear administrative vertical and dictatorship... That is, the committee is a clear structure that works like clockwork on the instructions of Hetmantsev. And you should not expect the committee to summon anyone. Until the political regime changes, unfortunately, we will not see anything positive in Ukraine in terms of tax policy

- Dorotych explained.

Recall

Sokur is a defendant in the criminal proceedingsopened on November 4, 2022 under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, on the fact of abuse of office by Acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur. The case was opened because on October 26, 2022, Sokur signed an order to revoke the license of PJSC Ukrtatnafta for the production of fuel. Such actions of the official, according to the investigation, caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and defense capability of the state. According to the SBI, this criminal proceeding is still under investigation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State Fiscal Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv
