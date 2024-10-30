The State Special Communications Service of Ukraine warned Ukrainian accountants about a possible hacker attack
Kyiv • UNN
The State Special Communications Service of Ukraine warns of a new wave of phishing attacks on accountants of Ukrainian companies through fake letters from the State Tax Service. Attackers gain access to computers through malware in PDF files.
Ukrainian accountants of companies working with remote banking systems have become victims of a hacker attack. This was stated by the State Special Communications Service, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that experts have detected a new wave of phishing attacks aimed at accountants of Ukrainian companies.
For example, attackers send emails imitating messages from the State Tax Service of Ukraine.
The emails contain PDF documents with a link to a file sharing service that hosts the archive. Opening its contents will lead to the installation of a malicious program on your computer, which gives attackers remote access to it.
Accountants of companies whose computers are used to work with remote banking systems are at risk. In some cases, it may take no more than an hour from the moment of the attack to the moment of theft of funds
The analysts also urged to contact CERT-UA if you suspect that you may have become a victim атаки:[email protected] or by phone +38 (044) 281-88-25.
