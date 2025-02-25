ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Tax write-off of more than UAH 641 million: ex-deputy head of the SFS Bilan is served with a notice of suspicion

Tax write-off of more than UAH 641 million: ex-deputy head of the SFS Bilan is served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28294 views

The former first deputy head of the SFS was served a notice of suspicion of abuse of office. Due to his inactivity, the state lost the right to claim taxes worth over UAH 641 million.

The former first deputy head of the State Fiscal Service has been notified of suspicion of abuse of office, which resulted in losses to the state in the amount of more than UAH 641 million. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

On February 25, 2025, under the procedural supervision of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion of abuse of office, which caused grave consequences for the public interest, to the former First Deputy Head of the SFS of Ukraine. The actions of the former official are classified under Part 2 Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine 

- the statement said.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is an expert deputy of the State Fiscal Service, Serhiy Bilan.

It is reported that the pre-trial investigation established that in June 2017, the First Deputy Head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, acting in the interests of a business entity, deliberately failed to sign a draft decision on the results of consideration of a taxpayer's complaint against tax assessment notices of the territorial bodies of the SFS of Ukraine within the established time frame. Due to the official's inaction, the complaint was automatically upheld in favor of the taxpayer in accordance with the provisions of the Tax Code of Ukraine.

Three officials of Dnipro City Council are notified of suspicion over millions of losses during repair of shelters30.07.24, 14:10 • 15723 views

The SAPO notes that the official deliberately created the appearance of impossibility of signing such a decision in order to cover up his activities.

"It should be noted that the official was the only authorized person at the SFS of Ukraine to sign decisions based on the results of consideration of taxpayers' complaints. Due to the abuse of office by the said employee, the state, represented by the SFS of Ukraine, lost the right to claim payment of taxes and penalties to the State Budget of Ukraine in the amount of more than UAH 641 million," the SAPO informs.

Record bribe to SFS Head Nasirov: investigation into legalization of over EUR 21 million completed10.09.24, 16:15 • 12316 views

As of today, the HACC investigating judge has imposed a bail of almost UAH 10 million on the suspect.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
state-fiscal-service-of-ukraineState Fiscal Service of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

