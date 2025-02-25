Tax write-off of more than UAH 641 million: ex-deputy head of the SFS Bilan is served with a notice of suspicion

The former first deputy head of the State Fiscal Service has been notified of suspicion of abuse of office, which resulted in losses to the state in the amount of more than UAH 641 million. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

On February 25, 2025, under the procedural supervision of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion of abuse of office, which caused grave consequences for the public interest, to the former First Deputy Head of the SFS of Ukraine. The actions of the former official are classified under Part 2 Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the statement said.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is an expert deputy of the State Fiscal Service, Serhiy Bilan.

It is reported that the pre-trial investigation established that in June 2017, the First Deputy Head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, acting in the interests of a business entity, deliberately failed to sign a draft decision on the results of consideration of a taxpayer's complaint against tax assessment notices of the territorial bodies of the SFS of Ukraine within the established time frame. Due to the official's inaction, the complaint was automatically upheld in favor of the taxpayer in accordance with the provisions of the Tax Code of Ukraine.

The SAPO notes that the official deliberately created the appearance of impossibility of signing such a decision in order to cover up his activities.

"It should be noted that the official was the only authorized person at the SFS of Ukraine to sign decisions based on the results of consideration of taxpayers' complaints. Due to the abuse of office by the said employee, the state, represented by the SFS of Ukraine, lost the right to claim payment of taxes and penalties to the State Budget of Ukraine in the amount of more than UAH 641 million," the SAPO informs.

As of today, the HACC investigating judge has imposed a bail of almost UAH 10 million on the suspect.