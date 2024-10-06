Some checkpoints on the border with Poland are not working: what is known

On the border with Poland, at the Yagodyn-Dorogusk and Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoints, vehicular traffic has been suspended for exit and entry, and at the Shehyni-Medica and Krakivets-Korchova checkpoints, vehicles are not allowed to leave Ukraine, and entry is possible only for passenger cars. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The database of the Republic of Poland has stopped working at checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border, - the statement said.

Details

According to the Polish side, vehicular traffic is currently suspended at the Yagodyn-Dorogusk and Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoints.

At the Shehyni-Medica and Krakivets-Korchova checkpoints, vehicles are not cleared in the direction of “leaving Ukraine.” Only passenger cars are allowed to enter Ukraine.

We will inform you about the troubleshooting and resumption of full operation on the border with Poland later, - the State Customs Service of Ukraine added.

Recall

On September 22 this year, the Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border was temporarily closed due to a database malfunction on the Polish side.