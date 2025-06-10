$41.490.09
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Throws thousands of soldiers into battle and strikes Ukraine with Shaheds: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia is mocking the peace efforts of partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

The Kremlin is mocking the peace efforts of partners and continuing the war, throwing thousands of soldiers into battle in various directions. Russia strikes Ukraine daily with hundreds of "Shaheds".

Throws thousands of soldiers into battle and strikes Ukraine with Shaheds: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia is mocking the peace efforts of partners

The Kremlin is mocking the peace efforts of its partners and demonstrating that it has no intention of ending the war. Russia is throwing thousands and thousands of soldiers into battle now in the Pokrovsky direction, in the area of the Kursk operation, in the Sumy region. This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

The Russians themselves leaked this document (their memorandum - ed.) into the public space... Everyone was able to see that this document contains a set of old ultimatums, which are not even a semblance of diplomacy and an attempt to resolve, find a peaceful solution, a diplomatic solution to end the aggression. We are sorry that Russia is mocking the peace efforts of our partners.

- said Tykhyi.

He noted that the Russian Federation demonstrates by all its actions that it is not going to end the war.

Throws thousands and thousands of soldiers into battle now in the Pokrovsky direction, in the area of the Kursk operation, Sumy region. It throws thousands into battle and strikes Ukraine every day with hundreds of "Shaheds"... This all demonstrates that Russia will continue to mock everyone until it receives a sanctions slap in the face.

- Tykhyi emphasized.

Negotiations in Istanbul yielded no results due to the Russians' destructive position - Tykhyi10.06.25, 12:17 • 2060 views

Context

Russian media published the full version of the draft "memorandum" on the ceasefire in Ukraine, which was handed over by the Kremlin to the Ukrainian delegation during negotiations in Istanbul.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that American leader Donald Trump has all the tools to put pressure on Russia in order to end the war.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarPolitics
Kursk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
