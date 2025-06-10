Throws thousands of soldiers into battle and strikes Ukraine with Shaheds: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia is mocking the peace efforts of partners

The Kremlin is mocking the peace efforts of its partners and demonstrating that it has no intention of ending the war. Russia is throwing thousands and thousands of soldiers into battle now in the Pokrovsky direction, in the area of the Kursk operation, in the Sumy region. This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, writes UNN.

The Russians themselves leaked this document (their memorandum - ed.) into the public space... Everyone was able to see that this document contains a set of old ultimatums, which are not even a semblance of diplomacy and an attempt to resolve, find a peaceful solution, a diplomatic solution to end the aggression. We are sorry that Russia is mocking the peace efforts of our partners. - said Tykhyi.

He noted that the Russian Federation demonstrates by all its actions that it is not going to end the war.

Throws thousands and thousands of soldiers into battle now in the Pokrovsky direction, in the area of the Kursk operation, Sumy region. It throws thousands into battle and strikes Ukraine every day with hundreds of "Shaheds"... This all demonstrates that Russia will continue to mock everyone until it receives a sanctions slap in the face. - Tykhyi emphasized.

Russian media published the full version of the draft "memorandum" on the ceasefire in Ukraine, which was handed over by the Kremlin to the Ukrainian delegation during negotiations in Istanbul.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that American leader Donald Trump has all the tools to put pressure on Russia in order to end the war.