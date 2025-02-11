Trump orders suspension of the law prohibiting bribery of foreign officials

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 43950 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 89881 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102045 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116986 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100237 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125129 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102535 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113226 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116845 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159114 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103290 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 94211 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 65467 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106361 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100589 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116972 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125122 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159110 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149410 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181588 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100589 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106361 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136748 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138555 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166497 views
Trump orders suspension of the law prohibiting bribery of foreign officials

Trump orders suspension of the law prohibiting bribery of foreign officials

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24474 views

The US President has signed a decree suspending the implementation of the 1977 anti-corruption law. The White House explains this by the need to make American companies more competitive in the international market.

President Donald Trump has ordered the US Department of Justice to stop enforcing the US anti-corruption law, which prohibits Americans from bribing foreign government officials to do business.

UNN reports this with reference to the Financial Times.

This will mean much more business for America

-  the president said in the Oval Office after signing the executive order on Monday.

It is an order to US Attorney General Pam Bondi to suspend the implementation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977.

It sounds good on paper, but (in practice - ed.) it's a disaster. It means that if an American moves to another country and starts doing business there legally, legitimately or otherwise, it's almost guaranteed to be investigated, accused, and no one wants to do business with Americans because of that

A White House spokesman said that “the nation's national security depends on America and its companies gaining strategic commercial advantages around the world.

The official added:

President Trump is ending the excessive, unpredictable enforcement of the FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act - ed.), which makes American companies less competitive

The order marks one of the boldest enforcement strategies issued by the Trump administration, potentially undermining a critical tool for suppressing misconduct by individuals and companies.

A White House official said that Bondi will issue new guidance on enforcement actions that “promote American competitiveness and the efficient use of federal law enforcement resources,” adding that previous and existing FCPA actions will be reviewed.

U.S. companies have suffered from “over-enforcement” of the law, as “they are prohibited from engaging in practices common among international competitors, creating an uneven playing field,” the official added. 

Trump: Ukraine 'effectively' agreed to give the US access to $500 billion worth of minerals for military aid11.02.25, 07:41 • 119677 views

 The White House has stated that US national security requires strategic advantages in various infrastructure assets, such as important mineral resources and deepwater ports.

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act has been at the heart of some of the Justice Department's most high-profile cases, including a plea deal it reached last year with Trafigura over bribes the commodities trading house paid in Brazil to keep business with state-controlled oil company Petrobras.

In 2022, one of McKinsey's former senior partners pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in connection with a large-scale corruption scandal during the administration of former South African President Jacob Zuma. 

The US imposes sanctions against the President of Zimbabwe05.03.24, 01:28 • 27254 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
brazilBrazil
donald-trumpDonald Trump
south-africaSouth Africa
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising