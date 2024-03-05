The US imposes sanctions against the President of Zimbabwe

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23692 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 83260 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56781 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 243301 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212386 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184002 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226194 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250488 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156392 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371917 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 28771 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 83260 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 243301 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 194602 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212386 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15831 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24355 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24626 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 53043 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 60540 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The US imposes sanctions against the President of Zimbabwe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27287 views

The United States imposed sanctions on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other high-ranking officials for their alleged involvement in corruption and human rights violations.

The US imposes sanctions against the President of Zimbabwe

The United States has imposed sanctions on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other senior leaders, condemning human rights violations and corruption. This was reported by the US Treasury Department, UNN reports.

Details

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, a total of three organizations and eleven individuals, including the presidential couple and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, are subject to sanctions for their alleged involvement in corruption and human rights abuses.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is accused, among other things, of protecting gold and diamond smugglers operating in Zimbabwe, of ordering civil servants to facilitate the sale of gold and diamonds on the black market and of taking bribes for this.

Zimbabwean government spokesman denies the allegations. 

01.06.23, 19:18 • 412933 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
United States
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14