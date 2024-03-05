The US imposes sanctions against the President of Zimbabwe

The United States has imposed sanctions on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other senior leaders, condemning human rights violations and corruption. This was reported by the US Treasury Department, UNN reports.

Details

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, a total of three organizations and eleven individuals, including the presidential couple and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, are subject to sanctions for their alleged involvement in corruption and human rights abuses.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is accused, among other things, of protecting gold and diamond smugglers operating in Zimbabwe, of ordering civil servants to facilitate the sale of gold and diamonds on the black market and of taking bribes for this.

Zimbabwean government spokesman denies the allegations.