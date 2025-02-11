Trump: Ukraine 'effectively' agreed to give the US access to $500 billion worth of minerals for military aid

Trump said that Ukraine has "effectively" agreed to provide the United States with access to rare earth minerals worth $500 billion in response to Washington's military aid. This is reported by the New York Post, UNN reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized that the money the U.S. spends to support Kyiv should be offset by economic benefits.

According to Trump, Ukraine's natural resources, including oil, gas, and rare earths, are of considerable value. He insists that the United States should have access to these resources regardless of whether a peace agreement is reached between Kyiv and Moscow. The politician said that the total amount of aid to Ukraine has exceeded $300 billion, which, in his opinion, far exceeds the contributions of other states to support the war effort.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously expressed his readiness to discuss an agreement on mutual access to resources with the United States as part of a potential peace settlement. He noted that Kyiv seeks to stop the aggression and protect national interests, including rich natural deposits in central Ukraine.

Ukraine has significant reserves of minerals, including titanium, uranium, iron, manganese, and lithium. In addition, it has significant deposits of rare earth minerals that are of strategic importance to the United States.

The US delegation, led by Vice President J.D. Vance and Trump's special representative, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, is expected to meet with Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference. The participants will discuss the prospects for ending the war.

