Trump: Ukraine 'effectively' agreed to give the US access to $500 billion worth of minerals for military aid

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 44257 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 90198 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117057 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100258 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125163 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102545 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113229 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116848 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159140 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103326 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 94472 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 65703 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106420 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100649 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117057 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125163 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159140 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149438 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181616 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100649 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106420 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136773 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138577 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166511 views
Actual
Trump: Ukraine 'effectively' agreed to give the US access to $500 billion worth of minerals for military aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119677 views

Trump said that “in fact” Ukraine is ready to transfer rare earth minerals in exchange for military support.

Trump said that Ukraine has "effectively" agreed to provide the United States with access to rare earth minerals worth $500 billion in response to Washington's military aid. This is reported by the New York Post, UNN reports.

Details

U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized that the money the U.S. spends to support Kyiv should be offset by economic benefits.

Trump calls Putin to agree to end war in Ukraine09.02.25, 07:21 • 138223 views

According to Trump, Ukraine's natural resources, including oil, gas, and rare earths, are of considerable value. He insists that the United States should have access to these resources regardless of whether a peace agreement is reached between Kyiv and Moscow. The politician said that the total amount of aid to Ukraine has exceeded $300 billion, which, in his opinion, far exceeds the contributions of other states to support the war effort.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously expressed his readiness to discuss an agreement on mutual access to resources with the United States as part of a potential peace settlement. He noted that Kyiv seeks to stop the aggression and protect national interests, including rich natural deposits in central Ukraine.

Ukraine does not propose to “give away” its resources, but seeks to develop them together with allies - Zelenskyy07.02.25, 21:24 • 59550 views

Ukraine has significant reserves of minerals, including titanium, uranium, iron, manganese, and lithium. In addition, it has significant deposits of rare earth minerals that are of strategic importance to the United States.

The US delegation, led by Vice President J.D. Vance and Trump's special representative, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, is expected to meet with Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference. The participants will discuss the prospects for ending the war.

Vance and Zelensky to meet at Munich Security Conference10.02.25, 01:24 • 62952 views

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
munichMunich
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising