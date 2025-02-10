Vance and Zelensky to meet at Munich Security Conference

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference next week. This is reported by CBS News, UNN reports.

Details

The conference starts on February 14. Volodymyr Zelenskyy will head the Ukrainian delegation. In turn, Vance will also participate in the event, where important issues of global security will be discussed.

The meeting between Vance and Zelenskiy was announced after President Donald Trump said in the Oval Office that he planned to hold talks with the Ukrainian leader in Washington in the coming days. However, a meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy has not yet been scheduled. Trump also noted that he intends to have a conversation with the president of the terrorist country, Putin, expressing hope for an end to the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, last week, a Ukrainian delegation met with US officials at the State Department and discussed security issues with General Keith Kellogg. At the same time, Trump has recently suggested that future military assistance to Ukraine may depend on the exchange of resources, including rare earth elements.

