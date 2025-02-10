Vance and Zelensky to meet at Munich Security Conference

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Vance and Zelensky to meet at Munich Security Conference

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62954 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance plans to meet with Zelenskiy at a conference in Munich.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference next week. This is reported by CBS News, UNN reports.

Details

The conference starts on February 14. Volodymyr Zelenskyy will head the Ukrainian delegation. In turn, Vance will also participate in the event, where important issues of global security will be discussed.

The meeting between Vance and Zelenskiy was announced after President Donald Trump said in the Oval Office that he planned to hold talks with the Ukrainian leader in Washington in the coming days. However, a meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy has not yet been scheduled. Trump also noted that he intends to have a conversation with the president of the terrorist country, Putin, expressing hope for an end to the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, last week, a Ukrainian delegation met with US officials at the State Department and discussed security issues with General Keith Kellogg. At the same time, Trump has recently suggested that future military assistance to Ukraine may depend on the exchange of resources, including rare earth elements.

US Vice President Vance will make his first foreign trips to Europe: where will he go04.02.25, 12:59 • 25150 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising