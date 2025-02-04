US Vice President Vance will make his first foreign trips to Europe: where will he go

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance will make his first trips abroad next week. He will visit France and Germany. This was confirmed by his representative to The Hill, UNN reports.

Details

According to The Washington Post, Vance will be traveling to France for an artificial intelligence (AI) summit and to Germany for the Munich Security Conference.

The AI Action Summit, which will take place on February 10-11, is scheduled to be held at the Grand Palais in Paris. Vance's participation in the summit coincides with the intensification of competition between the US and China in the field of AI development amid a surge in the activity of Chinese startup DeepSeek in the AI field last week.

Vance will then travel to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, which will be held from February 14-16 and will focus on global security issues, including democracy and climate security.

Trump's special envoy to visit Ukraine after February 11 - media