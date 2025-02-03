Trump's special envoy to visit Ukraine after February 11 - media

US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, plans to arrive in Kyiv after February 11. This was reported by Radio NV, citing sources in Ukrainian and American political circles, UNN reports.

Details

According to media reports, Kellogg will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the visit, the statement said. After that, he will travel to Europe for further talks and then take part in the Munich Security Conference. According to sources, US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance are also expected to attend the conference.

Earlier, Kellogg was supposed to visit Ukraine in early January, but the visit was postponed to agree on proposals for discussion with Zelensky. They are currently being developed by Trump's team and agreed upon with him personally.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat he had received signals that the US team, including Special Representative Keith Kellogg, would be in Ukraine in the near future.