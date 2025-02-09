Trump calls Putin to agree to end war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said he had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The American leader wanted to try to negotiate with the head of the Kremlin to end Russia's war with Ukraine. This was reported by The New York Post , UNN reported.

It is noted that on Friday, February 7, in an interview with the publication, the US President said that he spoke on the phone with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to Donald Trump, Putin "wants people to stop dying" in war.

When asked by media representatives how long they had talked, Trump said, "I'd rather not say.

The American president believes that Putin seems to be "not indifferent" to the killings at the front.

He wants people to stop dying. All these dead people. Young, young, beautiful people. They're like your children, two million of them, and for no reason - The New York Post quoted Trump as saying.

The head of the White House also reiterated that a large-scale war between Russia and Ukraine "would never have happened" if he had been president in 2022.

According to Trump, unlike his predecessor, he has "always had a good relationship with Putin.

The US president also said that he has a specific plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

I hope it's quick. People are dying every day. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing - said the US President.

According to The New York Post, Donald Trump has said he wants to strike a $500 million deal with Zelenskiy for access to rare earth minerals and gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in any potential peace deal.

Ukraine's President considers it critical to meet with Trump before his possible talks with Putin. Zelenskiy emphasizes that a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine will be ineffective.

Kremlin does not want negotiations and peace with Ukraine - ISW