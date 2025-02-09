Kremlin does not want negotiations and peace with Ukraine - ISW

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33644 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 75055 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98783 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112814 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92214 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122227 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102015 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113179 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116811 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156842 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101405 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 79690 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 50880 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102762 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 79426 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112816 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122229 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156843 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147248 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179452 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 79315 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102748 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135592 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137450 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165530 views
Kremlin does not want negotiations and peace with Ukraine - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59694 views

Zelenskiy announces Russia's plans to increase the army by 100,000 troops and create new divisions. ISW confirms that Russia is preparing for a long war and rejects peace talks.

Russia continues to expand its military capabilities. This indicates that the Kremlin is not interested in negotiations or a lasting peace with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to an analytical report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details

The analysts of the Institute for War Studies refer to the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the report.

Citing Ukrainian intelligence, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on February 8 that Russian troops are forming new military divisions, building additional facilities at the defense industrial base (DIB), planning to increase the number of personnel by more than 100,000 soldiers, and deepening military cooperation with North Korea

- ISW said in a statement.

The Institute for the Study of War recalled that in January 2023, the then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the creation of 14 new military divisions. However, the ISW cannot confirm whether Zelensky is referring to these previously announced plans or to the creation of additional new divisions. Also, the Institute cannot verify the status of the formation of the 14 divisions previously announced by Shoigu.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia's efforts to build up its forces, restructure and defense production make it clear that Putin is not interested in negotiating with Ukraine and wants to continue the war

- the Institute's analysts write.

"Such plans indicate that it is Russia, not Ukraine, that is refusing to negotiate in good faith and is actively promoting a protracted war rather than peace, and creating conditions for preparing for a potential wider conflict with NATO. Russian officials and media often present the war in Ukraine as part of a broader confrontation with the West," ISW reports.

Recall

Ukraine's President considers it critical to meet with Trump before his possible talks with Putin. Zelenskiy emphasizes that a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine will be ineffective.

Putin is not preparing for negotiations, increasing his army by another 100 thousand troops - Zelenskyy2/8/25, 4:18 PM • 42308 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

