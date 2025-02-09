Kremlin does not want negotiations and peace with Ukraine - ISW

Russia continues to expand its military capabilities. This indicates that the Kremlin is not interested in negotiations or a lasting peace with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to an analytical report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The analysts of the Institute for War Studies refer to the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the report.

Citing Ukrainian intelligence, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on February 8 that Russian troops are forming new military divisions, building additional facilities at the defense industrial base (DIB), planning to increase the number of personnel by more than 100,000 soldiers, and deepening military cooperation with North Korea - ISW said in a statement.

The Institute for the Study of War recalled that in January 2023, the then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the creation of 14 new military divisions. However, the ISW cannot confirm whether Zelensky is referring to these previously announced plans or to the creation of additional new divisions. Also, the Institute cannot verify the status of the formation of the 14 divisions previously announced by Shoigu.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia's efforts to build up its forces, restructure and defense production make it clear that Putin is not interested in negotiating with Ukraine and wants to continue the war - the Institute's analysts write.

"Such plans indicate that it is Russia, not Ukraine, that is refusing to negotiate in good faith and is actively promoting a protracted war rather than peace, and creating conditions for preparing for a potential wider conflict with NATO. Russian officials and media often present the war in Ukraine as part of a broader confrontation with the West," ISW reports.

