Putin is not preparing for negotiations, increasing his army by another 100 thousand troops - Zelenskyy

By increasing his army by another 100,000 troops, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not preparing for negotiations, but for the continuation of the war, and not only against Ukraine. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Our intelligence reports that the Russians are creating new divisions and developing new military production facilities. Obviously, their cooperation with North Korea will continue to expand. Unfortunately, Moscow is also spreading modern warfare technologies to that region, including drone technology. And this means a simple thing: Putin is not preparing for negotiations, not for peace, but for the continuation of the war, and not only against us, against Ukraine. They are now increasing their army by more than 100 thousand soldiers - Zelensky said.

He noted that all partners should know about this and should see it, and Ukraine is ready to pass on relevant information, and the relevant communication is already taking place through the intelligence community.

We need to see together what the threats are and what our countermeasures are. We need a clear understanding: here in Europe, every country will have to strengthen its defense, and the target of 5% of GDP for defense will not disappear from the agenda - Zelensky added.

Recall

Defense forces recently advanced 2.5 km in the Kursk region and also struck a Russian command center in the region, killing 20 senior North Korean and Russian officers.