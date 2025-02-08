Putin is not preparing for negotiations, increasing his army by another 100 thousand troops - Zelenskyy

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 1763 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 56809 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101268 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104770 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121981 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101943 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128507 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103487 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
Putin is not preparing for negotiations, increasing his army by another 100 thousand troops - Zelenskyy

Putin is not preparing for negotiations, increasing his army by another 100 thousand troops - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42311 views

Zelenskyy announced the creation of new divisions in Russia and the expansion of military cooperation with the DPRK. The President emphasized that the increase in the Russian army by 100,000 indicates preparations for the continuation of the war.

By increasing his army by another 100,000 troops, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not preparing for negotiations, but for the continuation of the war, and not only against Ukraine. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Our intelligence reports that the Russians are creating new divisions and developing new military production facilities. Obviously, their cooperation with North Korea will continue to expand. Unfortunately, Moscow is also spreading modern warfare technologies to that region, including drone technology. And this means a simple thing: Putin is not preparing for negotiations, not for peace, but for the continuation of the war, and not only against us, against Ukraine. They are now increasing their army by more than 100 thousand soldiers 

- Zelensky said.

He noted that all partners should know about this and should see it, and Ukraine is ready to pass on relevant information, and the relevant communication is already taking place through the intelligence community.

We need to see together what the threats are and what our countermeasures are. We need a clear understanding: here in Europe, every country will have to strengthen its defense, and the target of 5% of GDP for defense will not disappear from the agenda 

- Zelensky added.

Recall

Defense forces recently advanced 2.5 km in the Kursk region and also struck a Russian command center in the region, killing 20 senior North Korean and Russian officers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
north-koreaNorth Korea
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

