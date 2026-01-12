Mass protests in Iran, ongoing for two weeks, have escalated into a large-scale uprising capable of overthrowing the Islamic Republic. As of January 12, 2026, the situation has reached a critical point: according to human rights organizations, more than 530 protesters have been killed during violent crackdowns, and the number of arrested individuals has exceeded 10,000. Analysts claim that the success of this revolution will be the most significant event since 1979, radically changing global geopolitics and energy security. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

The main factor behind the popular anger was a complete economic collapse and a record currency crisis. Currently, protests have engulfed the entire country of 90 million people - from the capital Tehran to remote provinces. The authorities are trying to suppress the resistance by blocking internet and telephone communications to hide the scale of corruption and repression, but the demonstrations are only intensifying.

Former CIA analysts note that the regime has fewer and fewer tools left to regain control, as economic levers have been completely lost.

International reaction and oil price surge

Events in Iran have already caused chaos in global markets. The price of Brent crude oil rose by more than 5%, exceeding $63 per barrel, due to fears of supply disruptions from OPEC's fourth-largest producer. World leaders and investors are closely monitoring US actions: President Donald Trump has already warned Tehran of his readiness to launch military strikes if the killing of civilians does not stop.

The escalation around Iran is taking place against the backdrop of a radical strengthening of Washington's influence in other regions, particularly in Venezuela. The potential overthrow of the ayatollahs' regime could fundamentally reshape the balance of power in the Middle East, eliminating decades of animosity, but the path to this is currently accompanied by a large number of casualties and the risk of widespread chaos.

