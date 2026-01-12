Iran in the fire of revolution: over 500 dead and the threat of global geopolitical changes

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 11, 06:21 PM • 10672 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 17362 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 18807 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 20476 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 37263 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 29395 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 33268 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43488 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 67681 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44964 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.7m/s
85%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"You swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Trump": Congressman urged US military not to obey order to invade GreenlandJanuary 11, 04:10 PM • 7566 views
Russian strike on Vilniansk: woman killed, injured, and destruction, investigation launchedJanuary 11, 04:24 PM • 4952 views
Road accident in Kyiv region on January 11: traffic partially blocked on Kyiv-Odesa highwayPhotoJanuary 11, 04:56 PM • 4410 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedulesJanuary 11, 05:42 PM • 8944 views
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guaranteesJanuary 11, 06:48 PM • 6514 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 37263 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 106392 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 132849 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 101997 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 114238 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kherson Oblast
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 514 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 1342 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 21844 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 24542 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 80272 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
TikTok

Iran in the fire of revolution: over 500 dead and the threat of global geopolitical changes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Mass protests in Iran, which have been ongoing for two weeks, have led to the deaths of over 530 protesters and the arrest of over 10,000 people. These events could radically change global geopolitics and energy security, causing oil prices to rise.

Iran in the fire of revolution: over 500 dead and the threat of global geopolitical changes

Mass protests in Iran, ongoing for two weeks, have escalated into a large-scale uprising capable of overthrowing the Islamic Republic. As of January 12, 2026, the situation has reached a critical point: according to human rights organizations, more than 530 protesters have been killed during violent crackdowns, and the number of arrested individuals has exceeded 10,000. Analysts claim that the success of this revolution will be the most significant event since 1979, radically changing global geopolitics and energy security. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

The main factor behind the popular anger was a complete economic collapse and a record currency crisis. Currently, protests have engulfed the entire country of 90 million people - from the capital Tehran to remote provinces. The authorities are trying to suppress the resistance by blocking internet and telephone communications to hide the scale of corruption and repression, but the demonstrations are only intensifying.

Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran11.01.26, 09:03 • 21222 views

Former CIA analysts note that the regime has fewer and fewer tools left to regain control, as economic levers have been completely lost.

International reaction and oil price surge

Events in Iran have already caused chaos in global markets. The price of Brent crude oil rose by more than 5%, exceeding $63 per barrel, due to fears of supply disruptions from OPEC's fourth-largest producer. World leaders and investors are closely monitoring US actions: President Donald Trump has already warned Tehran of his readiness to launch military strikes if the killing of civilians does not stop.

Trump briefed on options for striking Iran amid ongoing protests - NYT11.01.26, 11:23 • 10481 view

The escalation around Iran is taking place against the backdrop of a radical strengthening of Washington's influence in other regions, particularly in Venezuela. The potential overthrow of the ayatollahs' regime could fundamentally reshape the balance of power in the Middle East, eliminating decades of animosity, but the path to this is currently accompanied by a large number of casualties and the risk of widespread chaos. 

IRGC declared security a "red line" and vowed to suppress protests in Iran11.01.26, 01:53 • 8564 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
OPEC
Central Intelligence Agency
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran