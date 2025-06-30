CIA: US strikes set Iran's nuclear program back years

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 04:28 PM • 27750 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 75581 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 77253 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 198190 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 172577 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 90695 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 103427 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 147985 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 237159 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 89672 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4m/s
58%
743mm
Popular news
Ukraine creates new air defense units with interceptor drones to protect cities - IhnatJune 29, 06:41 PM • 12332 views
From approval of expansion to "threat": Putin radically changed rhetoric regarding NATO - Ukrainian Foreign MinistryJune 29, 07:46 PM • 15463 views
Ukraine confirmed damage to the Kirovskoe airfield in Crimea: important objects destroyedJune 29, 08:35 PM • 5784 views
Ukrainian military captured Cameroonians who were "treating teeth" in RussiaJune 29, 09:06 PM • 3382 views
Deadly traffic accident in Khmelnytskyi region: two dead, three injured01:49 AM • 4874 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 198190 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 237159 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 224673 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 284091 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 217397 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 60856 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 73847 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 172577 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 53876 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 61315 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

CIA: US strikes set Iran's nuclear program back years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

CIA Director John Ratcliffe stated that thanks to US strikes, Iran's only metal processing plant was destroyed, setting Tehran's nuclear program back years. Most of the enriched uranium remains under the rubble at facilities in Isfahan and Fordow.

CIA: US strikes set Iran's nuclear program back years

Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Ratcliffe told skeptical American lawmakers that US military strikes destroyed a single metal processing facility in Iran and dealt a huge blow to Tehran's nuclear program, which would take years to overcome. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Times, which quotes an unnamed American official who was present at non-public congressional hearings.

Details

It is noted that during the hearings, Ratcliffe reported that Iran's only metal processing plant was destroyed and enormous damage was inflicted on Tehran's nuclear program, which would take years to overcome.

Ratcliffe also told lawmakers that intelligence estimates suggest the vast majority of Iran's accumulated enriched uranium likely remains buried under rubble in Isfahan and Fordo, two of the three key nuclear facilities targeted by US strikes.

- the publication quotes its interlocutor.

According to the authors of the article, the metal processing plant, which Ratcliffe said was destroyed, was located at the nuclear facility in Isfahan.

Grossi said Iran could restart uranium enrichment "within months"29.06.25, 14:10 • 3636 views

Context

Recently, CNN, citing US intelligence data, which was reported by three unnamed individuals,  reported that US military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities last weekend did not destroy the main components of Tehran's nuclear program and likely only set it back by a few months.

President Donald Trump insists that Iran's nuclear facilities were set back by "decades" due to US strikes.

In turn,  US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, stated that Iran's nuclear program is almost impossible to restore after US strikes, and it will take years to do so.

Netanyahu: Israel's victory in the war against Iran opens up great regional prospects30.06.25, 03:42 • 2676 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
John Ratcliffe
Central Intelligence Agency
United States Congress
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9