Grossi said Iran could restart uranium enrichment "within months"

Iran could resume uranium enrichment "within months." Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated this in an interview with CBS, as reported by UNN.

Details

They can have several cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium in a matter of months, or even less. But, as I said, frankly, one cannot claim that everything is gone and there is nothing there (after the US attack - ed.) - Grossi stated.

According to him, the IAEA does not conduct any military assessments, although it is clear that serious damage has been inflicted, but it is not complete.

Iran has capacities there: industrial and technological capacities. So, if they wish, they can start doing this (enriching uranium - ed.) again. - Grossi said.

Iran's Nuclear Program: Trump Reportedly Discussed Giving Tehran Access to $30 Billion

Addition

The Financial Times stated that despite American strikes on Iran's main nuclear facilities, stockpiles of highly enriched uranium remain intact.

US President Donald Trump insisted that Iran's nuclear facilities were set back "decades" by US strikes. He ruled out further strikes on Iran if it resumes its nuclear program, but considers this an unlikely scenario.

UNN also reported that US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, stated that Iran's nuclear program, after US strikes, is almost impossible to restore and would take years.

American media, citing US intelligence data, reported that recent American strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities did not destroy the country's nuclear program, but rather set it back several months.