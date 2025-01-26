ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 85317 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100118 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108040 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110929 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131475 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103739 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135301 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103777 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113434 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116994 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119480 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 62927 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114144 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 33855 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 30387 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 85384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131479 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135304 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167084 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156832 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 26660 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 30387 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114144 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119480 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140252 views
CIA changes position on COVID-19 origin: new data on Wuhan labs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 98593 views

The CIA has presented an updated analysis that supports the theory of the laboratory origin of COVID-19. The agency based its conclusions on new data on the working conditions of laboratories in Wuhan before the start of the pandemic.

The US Central Intelligence Agency has presented an updated analysis that gives weight to the theory of a laboratory leak as the source of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is reported by The New York Times, UNN reports.

Details

The agency had long refrained from taking a clear position, arguing that there was a lack of convincing evidence either in favor of the natural origin of the virus or that it originated from a laboratory in China's Wuhan province. However, the new findings take into account additional data on the conditions of the high-security laboratories in Wuhan in the run-up to the pandemic. 

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has prioritized identifying the source of the virus, emphasizing that this issue is crucial not only for the scientific community but also for geopolitical relations between the United States and China. The new emphasis on investigating the origin of COVID-19 marks a shift in approach aimed at deeper examination of the working conditions of Chinese scientific institutions. 

The debate over the causes of the pandemic remains a field of confrontation between supporters of different theories. Some focus on finding the animal origin of the virus, while others demand a more detailed analysis of laboratory tests that could have caused its accidental release. 

Despite the intensified efforts, none of the theories has been unequivocally confirmed. However, the political weight of the CIA's new assessment could change the approach to the investigation internationally, increasing pressure on China to be transparent in this matter. 

The agency's promising steps include expanding access to data and coordinating with international partners. However, experts warn that obtaining additional evidence may remain extremely difficult due to limited access to Chinese laboratories. 

China responds to WHO that it shared information on COVID “without holding anything back”31.12.24, 14:18 • 23084 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

COVID-19News of the World
central-intelligence-agencyCentral Intelligence Agency
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

