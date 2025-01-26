CIA changes position on COVID-19 origin: new data on Wuhan labs

The US Central Intelligence Agency has presented an updated analysis that gives weight to the theory of a laboratory leak as the source of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is reported by The New York Times, UNN reports.

Details

The agency had long refrained from taking a clear position, arguing that there was a lack of convincing evidence either in favor of the natural origin of the virus or that it originated from a laboratory in China's Wuhan province. However, the new findings take into account additional data on the conditions of the high-security laboratories in Wuhan in the run-up to the pandemic.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has prioritized identifying the source of the virus, emphasizing that this issue is crucial not only for the scientific community but also for geopolitical relations between the United States and China. The new emphasis on investigating the origin of COVID-19 marks a shift in approach aimed at deeper examination of the working conditions of Chinese scientific institutions.

The debate over the causes of the pandemic remains a field of confrontation between supporters of different theories. Some focus on finding the animal origin of the virus, while others demand a more detailed analysis of laboratory tests that could have caused its accidental release.

Despite the intensified efforts, none of the theories has been unequivocally confirmed. However, the political weight of the CIA's new assessment could change the approach to the investigation internationally, increasing pressure on China to be transparent in this matter.

The agency's promising steps include expanding access to data and coordinating with international partners. However, experts warn that obtaining additional evidence may remain extremely difficult due to limited access to Chinese laboratories.

