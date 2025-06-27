A Syrian man was accused of involvement in a plot to attack Taylor Swift's concert in Vienna

A young Syrian citizen has been accused of supporting a foreign terrorist group in the context of an attempted attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna last year. This is reported by UNN with reference to Adnkronos and BBC.

Details

German law enforcement authorities have charged an underage Syrian with supporting a foreign terrorist organization for helping to plan a thwarted attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna last year.

This was stated in a general prosecutor's statement published on Friday.

Mohammed A., whom German authorities identify as a minor and who is not in custody, is accused of adhering to the ideology of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group and helping another suspect prepare the attack. - reports BBC.

Reference

Last August, three sold-out concerts in Vienna were canceled immediately before the start of the first show due to a threat of attack. Austrian police subsequently arrested several suspects.

One of them was a 19-year-old man. He allegedly stated that he had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS). The case against him has not yet begun. Another suspect, an 18-year-old man, has already been charged.

Current investigation data, reports BBC

The main suspect in the case has been identified as Beran A., who, according to authorities, was a member of an ISIS cell in eastern Austria.

He is now 20 years old and originally from Ternitz, south of Vienna.

The CIA stated that the conspirators hoped to kill a large number of concertgoers.

Investigators claim that he also planned to carry out a previous attack in Dubai in March 2024.

Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni

Reports indicate that this was part of a coordinated plot involving three simultaneous ISIS attacks. Allegedly, Beran changed his mind at the last minute.

According to the German federal prosecutor, Mohammed A. helped the main suspect with the translation of bomb-making instructions from Arabic. He also contacted an ISIS member abroad via the Internet.

He is also accused of providing the oath of allegiance to the main suspect for joining ISIS.

ISIS claims responsibility for terrorist attack on Greek Orthodox church in Syria