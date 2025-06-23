ISIS claims responsibility for terrorist attack on Greek Orthodox church in Syria
20 people were killed and 60 wounded in the terrorist attack at St. Elijah's Church near Damascus. The Islamic State terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack.
The terrorist organization "Islamic State" has claimed responsibility for the recent terrorist act in the Greek Orthodox Church in Syria. This was reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.
At least 20 people were killed and more than 60 injured in the terrorist attack at St. Elijah's Church on the outskirts of Damascus.
Although no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, Syrian Interior Ministry spokesman Noureddin Al-Baba suggested that ISIS could be the likely culprit after a preliminary investigation.
On Sunday, June 22, a suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt inside St. Elijah's Church in the Dwelaa district of Damascus.