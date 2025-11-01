$42.080.01
CIA chief made secret visit to Brussels to meet with high-ranking EU officials - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Brussels to meet with EU foreign policy and intelligence officials. The purpose of the visit was to reaffirm Washington's commitment to intelligence sharing amid European concerns about US foreign policy.

CIA chief made secret visit to Brussels to meet with high-ranking EU officials - Politico

This week, Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Ratcliffe made an unpublicized visit to Brussels, where he met with high-ranking European Union foreign policy and intelligence officials. This was reported by Politico, citing three sources familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Ratcliffe also met with the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas.

The purpose... was to calm nerves and reaffirm Washington's commitment to intelligence sharing, as some European capitals grow uneasy about the direction of US foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that the constant changes in the Trump administration's policy towards Ukraine, such as the abrupt cessation of combat intelligence sharing with Kyiv last March, and its desire to politicize intelligence by appointing Trump loyalists, have shaken European confidence in Washington's reliability.

"The diplomatic push comes at a delicate moment. European services are working to overcome decades of distrust to create a joint EU intelligence operation to counter Russian aggression, while reviewing their intelligence-sharing arrangements with the US," the media adds.

Recall

In late August, the US narrowed access to information about negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, prohibiting sharing full intelligence with its "Five Eyes" allies. This decision sparked discussions about the effectiveness of cooperation and national interests.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
John Ratcliffe
Central Intelligence Agency
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Brussels
United States