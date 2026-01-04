$42.170.00
January 4, 02:44 AM
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
Maduro's Capture: CIA Sent Agents to Venezuela in Summer 2025 - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The agents gathered detailed information about Maduro's residence, movements, habits, diet, and clothing.

Maduro's Capture: CIA Sent Agents to Venezuela in Summer 2025 - Axios

The US Central Intelligence Agency integrated a group of agents into Venezuela in August 2025 to detain Nicolas Maduro. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

As the publication notes, American agents collected detailed information about Maduro's place of residence, his movements, habits, diet, and clothing. At the same time, the CIA prepared in advance for the need to blow up the steel doors in the house where he was staying.

For this purpose, a special facility identical to Maduro's house was built.

US President Donald Trump stated that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores allegedly tried to escape to a steel-reinforced safe room, but they were apprehended in time.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", conducted by elite Delta Force soldiers with the support of the FBI.

After their detention, the couple were initially taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were later flown to the United States.

US President Donald Trump, in a statement regarding the event, noted that Maduro "will face the full force of American justice."

Meanwhile, in the US, protests took place against US President Donald Trump's military operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Nicolas Maduro
Central Intelligence Agency
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States