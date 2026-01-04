Maduro's Capture: CIA Sent Agents to Venezuela in Summer 2025 - Axios

The US Central Intelligence Agency integrated a group of agents into Venezuela in August 2025 to detain Nicolas Maduro. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

As the publication notes, American agents collected detailed information about Maduro's place of residence, his movements, habits, diet, and clothing. At the same time, the CIA prepared in advance for the need to blow up the steel doors in the house where he was staying.

For this purpose, a special facility identical to Maduro's house was built.

US President Donald Trump stated that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores allegedly tried to escape to a steel-reinforced safe room, but they were apprehended in time.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", conducted by elite Delta Force soldiers with the support of the FBI.

After their detention, the couple were initially taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were later flown to the United States.

US President Donald Trump, in a statement regarding the event, noted that Maduro "will face the full force of American justice."

Meanwhile, in the US, protests took place against US President Donald Trump's military operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.