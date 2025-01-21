ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Trump announces the new Cabinet of Ministers of his administration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35895 views

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has presented a list of 23 candidates for key positions in his future administration. The nominees include Marco Rubio for Secretary of State and Robert Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health.

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has announced a list of nominees for Cabinet positions in his administration. The nominations cover key departments, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Treasury, and the Department of State. This was reported by UNN with reference to the White House website.

Details

It is noted that Donald Trump has nominated such candidates:

- Scott Bessent (South Carolina) - for the position of Secretary of the Treasury.

- Pamela Bondi (Florida) - for the position of Attorney General.

- Douglas Burgum (North Dakota) - for the post of Secretary of the Interior.

- Laurie Chavez-DeRemer (Oregon) - for the post of Secretary of Labor.

- Douglas Collins (Georgia) - for the position of Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

- Sean Duffy (Wisconsin) - for the post of Secretary of Transportation.

- Peter Hegseth (Tennessee) - for the post of Secretary of Defense.

- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (California) - for the position of Secretary of Health and Human Services.

- Howard Latnick (New York) - for the post of Secretary of Commerce.

- Linda McMahon (Connecticut) - for the post of Secretary of Education.

- Kristi Noem (South Dakota) - for the post of Secretary of Homeland Security.

- Brooke Rollins (Texas) - for the position of Secretary of Agriculture.

- Marco Rubio (Florida) - for the post of Secretary of State.

- Eric Turner (Texas) - for the position of Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

- Christopher Wright (Colorado) - for the post of Secretary of Energy.

- Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) - for the position of Director of National Intelligence.

- Jamison Greer (Maryland) - to the position of U.S. Trade Representative with the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

- Kelly Leffler (Georgia) - for the position of Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

- John Ratcliffe (Texas) - for the position of Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

- Alice Stefanik (New York) - to the position of the US Representative to the United Nations with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, as well as to the position of the US Representative to the UN Security Council.

- Alice Stefanik (New York) - to serve as the U.S. Representative to the UN General Assembly during her term as U.S. Representative to the UN.

- Russell Vaught (Virginia) - to the position of Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

- Lee Zeldin (New York) - for the position of Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Recall

Donald Trump signed his first executive orders immediately after taking office. The documents concerned appointments to the Cabinet of Ministers, lower-level positions, and the raising of national flags.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
