Knocked to the ground and handcuffed: why Senator Padilla was removed from the press conference of the Minister of Internal Security

Senator Alex Padilla, a Democrat from California, was physically removed from the room by federal officers as he attempted to interrupt a press conference by Homeland Security Secretary Cristi Noem in Los Angeles, UNN reports citing ABC.

Details

Padilla told reporters he was pressing for more information on the administration's immigration enforcement actions, and he went to the press conference "to hear what she had to say and see if I could learn any new additional information."

After Padilla tried to ask questions, he said he was pushed out of the room, knocked to the ground and handcuffed.

Padilla stressed that he was not detained or arrested.

"If this administration responds to a senator's questions like this... you can only imagine what they are doing to farm workers, cooks, day laborers," the senator told reporters, overwhelmed with emotion. "We will hold this administration accountable."

Trisha McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at DHS, claimed that the senator "interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself ... when he rushed at Secretary Noem."

"Mr. Padilla was repeatedly ordered to back away and he failed to comply with the officers' repeated orders," she said. "The Secret Service considered him an assailant and the officers acted appropriately." McLaughlin called Padilla's actions "disrespectful political theater."

Noem said: "I think everyone in America would agree that it was inappropriate – that if you want to have a civilized discussion, especially as a leader, a public official, you should reach out and try to talk."

Noem and Padilla met for 15 minutes after the incident, she said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have expressed their outrage.

"Senator Alex Padilla is one of the most decent people I know," Newsom said. "This is outrageous, dictatorial and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control."

"What just happened to the senator is absolutely disgusting and outrageous," Bass said. "This administration's violent attacks on our city must stop."

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is demanding an investigation.

