Knocked to the ground and handcuffed: why Senator Padilla was removed from the press conference of the Minister of Internal Security

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
05:14 PM • 16310 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
04:35 PM • 62699 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 66438 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 39903 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 73046 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 41812 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 60118 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57698 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53860 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61889 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
75%
749mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy is waging a war for national survival on his own land - KelloggJune 12, 12:45 PM • 5436 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMAJune 12, 02:37 PM • 54958 views
Dreamed of an apple for a year: Ukrainian soldier Dmytro Shapovalov, who was released from captivity, has died04:02 PM • 9076 views
A year-round mountain resort worth 140 million euros will be built in Ukraine - the government has signed investment agreements05:07 PM • 5206 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestors05:17 PM • 17360 views
Publications
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry04:35 PM • 62699 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling04:12 PM • 66438 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 73046 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMAJune 12, 02:37 PM • 54998 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 135338 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestors05:17 PM • 17385 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 89515 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 102406 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 126885 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 128922 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Knocked to the ground and handcuffed: why Senator Padilla was removed from the press conference of the Minister of Internal Security

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2082 views

Federal officers removed Senator Alex Padilla from Minister Noem's press conference. After attempting to ask a question, he was pushed out, knocked to the ground, and handcuffed.

Knocked to the ground and handcuffed: why Senator Padilla was removed from the press conference of the Minister of Internal Security

Senator Alex Padilla, a Democrat from California, was physically removed from the room by federal officers as he attempted to interrupt a press conference by Homeland Security Secretary Cristi Noem in Los Angeles, UNN reports citing ABC.

Details

Padilla told reporters he was pressing for more information on the administration's immigration enforcement actions, and he went to the press conference "to hear what she had to say and see if I could learn any new additional information."

After Padilla tried to ask questions, he said he was pushed out of the room, knocked to the ground and handcuffed.

Padilla stressed that he was not detained or arrested.

"If this administration responds to a senator's questions like this... you can only imagine what they are doing to farm workers, cooks, day laborers," the senator told reporters, overwhelmed with emotion. "We will hold this administration accountable."

Trisha McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at DHS, claimed that the senator "interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself ... when he rushed at Secretary Noem."

California Governor Says Trump Is Destroying US Democracy - NYT 11.06.25, 11:22 • 3280 views

"Mr. Padilla was repeatedly ordered to back away and he failed to comply with the officers' repeated orders," she said. "The Secret Service considered him an assailant and the officers acted appropriately." McLaughlin called Padilla's actions "disrespectful political theater."

Noem said: "I think everyone in America would agree that it was inappropriate – that if you want to have a civilized discussion, especially as a leader, a public official, you should reach out and try to talk."

Noem and Padilla met for 15 minutes after the incident, she said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have expressed their outrage.

"Senator Alex Padilla is one of the most decent people I know," Newsom said. "This is outrageous, dictatorial and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control."

"What just happened to the senator is absolutely disgusting and outrageous," Bass said. "This administration's violent attacks on our city must stop."

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is demanding an investigation.

US Protests: Trump Explains Why He Introduced the National Guard09.06.25, 20:30 • 3948 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
United States Department of Homeland Security
Gavin Newsom
Donald Trump
Los Angeles
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9