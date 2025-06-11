California Governor Says Trump Is Destroying US Democracy - NYT

California Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the nation with a sharp criticism of US President Donald Trump's actions, stating that America is on the verge of authoritarianism. This was reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

During a national address, Newsom stated that there is an "attack on democracy" in the country.

"Democracy is under attack right before our eyes - the moment we feared has arrived," said the Governor of California.

Newsom accused Trump of "fueling an explosive situation" when he "seized command of the California National Guard" and involved "4,000 soldiers and 700 Marines."

"Trump is spreading a military mess throughout Los Angeles. His agents are arresting dishwashers, gardeners, day laborers, and seamstresses," Newsom said.

"Authoritarian regimes begin with attacks on people who are least able to defend themselves. But they don't stop there. Trump and his supporters thrive on discord because it allows them to gain more power and exercise even greater control," the governor said.

"I ask everyone to take a moment to reflect on this dangerous moment — a president who does not want to be bound by any law or constitution is carrying out a united attack on American traditions," Newsom emphasized.

Additionally

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom sued US President Donald Trump, challenging the military mobilization as an illegal seizure of state power. On Tuesday, he filed an emergency motion asking the court to immediately ban the military from patrolling city streets or cooperating with immigration agents.

Reference

Gavin Newsom is the current Governor of California, a potential candidate for President of the United States from the Democratic Party in the 2028 elections.

Let us remind you

Protests continue in Los Angeles https://unn.ua/news/protesty-proty-dii-imihratsiinykh-ahentiv-trampa-ta-natshvardii-u-ssha-27-areshtiv-u-los-andzhelesi-60-u-san-frantsysko due to aggressive immigration policies and federal raids.

The city's mayor, Karen Bass, has declared a curfew in the city center.

Trump said that troops will remain in Los Angeles "until the danger disappears".