California Governor Says Trump Is Destroying US Democracy - NYT

$41.560.06
47.500.13
ukenru
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
07:03 AM • 7338 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15326 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 23254 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 29490 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 58841 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 48588 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 53993 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 62191 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 50343 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 46035 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.5m/s
41%
750mm
Popular news

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims and wounded has increased, children among the victims

June 10, 11:13 PM • 18063 views

In Irpen, a restaurant administrator was punished for Russian music

June 10, 11:45 PM • 20437 views

Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her in international waters and responded to Trump's criticism

June 11, 12:43 AM • 16621 views

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

June 11, 01:47 AM • 22090 views

NATO seeks to include funds for Ukraine in new spending target - Bloomberg

06:12 AM • 14893 views
Publications

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 23254 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 58828 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 268465 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 246510 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 251482 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

California

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 20159 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 31281 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 58868 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 42249 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 77988 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream 2

Tesla Model Y

Kalibr (missile family)

S-400 missile system

California Governor Says Trump Is Destroying US Democracy - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

California Governor Gavin Newsom has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump. He stated that America is on the verge of authoritarianism.

California Governor Says Trump Is Destroying US Democracy - NYT

California Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the nation with a sharp criticism of US President Donald Trump's actions, stating that America is on the verge of authoritarianism. This was reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

During a national address, Newsom stated that there is an "attack on democracy" in the country.

"Democracy is under attack right before our eyes - the moment we feared has arrived," said the Governor of California.

Newsom accused Trump of "fueling an explosive situation" when he "seized command of the California National Guard" and involved "4,000 soldiers and 700 Marines."

"Trump is spreading a military mess throughout Los Angeles. His agents are arresting dishwashers, gardeners, day laborers, and seamstresses," Newsom said.

"Authoritarian regimes begin with attacks on people who are least able to defend themselves. But they don't stop there. Trump and his supporters thrive on discord because it allows them to gain more power and exercise even greater control," the governor said.

"I ask everyone to take a moment to reflect on this dangerous moment — a president who does not want to be bound by any law or constitution is carrying out a united attack on American traditions," Newsom emphasized.

Additionally

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom sued US President Donald Trump, challenging the military mobilization as an illegal seizure of state power. On Tuesday, he filed an emergency motion asking the court to immediately ban the military from patrolling city streets or cooperating with immigration agents.

Reference

Gavin Newsom is the current Governor of California, a potential candidate for President of the United States from the Democratic Party in the 2028 elections.

Let us remind you

Protests continue in Los Angeles https://unn.ua/news/protesty-proty-dii-imihratsiinykh-ahentiv-trampa-ta-natshvardii-u-ssha-27-areshtiv-u-los-andzhelesi-60-u-san-frantsysko due to aggressive immigration policies and federal raids.

The city's mayor, Karen Bass, has declared a curfew in the city center.

Trump said that troops will remain in Los Angeles "until the danger disappears".

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Gavin Newsom
The New York Times
California
Donald Trump
United States
Los Angeles
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9