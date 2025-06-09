US Protests: Trump Explains Why He Introduced the National Guard

U.S. President Donald Trump said he made the right decision by sending the National Guard to fight the violent, riot-fueled riots in California, and if he had not, Los Angeles would have been completely destroyed. Trump wrote about this in his Truth Social social network, reports UNN.

We made the right decision to send the National Guard to fight the violent, riot-fueled riots in California. If we hadn't, Los Angeles would have been completely destroyed. Very incompetent "governor" Newskom and "mayor" Karen Bass should have said: "Thank you, President Trump, you are so wonderful. We would be nothing without you, sir." Instead, they decided to lie to the people of California and America, saying that we were not needed, and that these were "peaceful protests" - Trump wrote.

He noted that "just one look at the photos and videos of violence and destruction will tell you everything you need to know."

We will always do what is necessary to keep our citizens safe, so that together we can make America great again - Trump added.

Let us remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered at least 2,000 National Guard troops to be sent to Los Angeles County to assist immigration agents who faced demonstrators protesting workplace raids.

California National Guard troops were deployed on the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday to help quell protests that have been going on for the third day against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration measures, a move that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom called illegal.

Political scientist Oleh Lisnyy noted in a UNN commentary that the protests in the United States are a consequence of President Donald Trump's "simple" decisions. With his decisions, he is pushing people to more radical actions.