Trump administration authorized CIA covert operations in Venezuela to remove Maduro - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The administration of US President Donald Trump has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela to remove Nicolas Maduro. The authorization allows for the elimination of top government officials and a wide range of actions in the Caribbean.

Trump administration authorized CIA covert operations in Venezuela to remove Maduro - NYT

The administration of US President Donald Trump has granted the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) permission to conduct covert operations in Venezuela to remove dictator Nicolas Maduro from power. This was reported by The New York Times, citing its own sources, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the powers granted to the CIA allow for operations to eliminate certain individuals in Venezuela, as well as to conduct a wide range of actions in the Caribbean.

The CIA will be able to take covert action against Mr. Maduro or his government, either unilaterally or in conjunction with a larger military operation. It is unknown whether the CIA is planning any specific operations in Venezuela. But this comes as the US military plans its own possible escalation, developing options for President Trump's consideration, including strikes inside Venezuela.

- the article says.

Meanwhile, Trump himself previously stated that the US had established full control over maritime routes, and now Washington is considering moving to the next stage of fighting drug cartels in Venezuela.

Recall

The other day, US President Donald Trump reported a strike on a vessel linked to illegal narco-terrorist networks near Venezuela.

Earlier, the Venezuelan government appealed to the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting due to recent US military operations in the waters off the country's coast.

Maduro announced military exercises and is preparing for a state of emergency due to the US threat: what is known30.09.25, 10:00 • 3941 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Nicolas Maduro
Central Intelligence Agency
The New York Times
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States