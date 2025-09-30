$41.320.16
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 15330 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 47354 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 95632 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 54188 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 54236 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 56934 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 30552 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 25839 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 17926 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
Maduro announced military exercises and is preparing for a state of emergency due to the US threat: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro announced military exercises and is ready to impose a state of emergency due to a possible US attack. This is due to the deployment of US warships to the Caribbean and Trump's accusations against Maduro.

Maduro announced military exercises and is preparing for a state of emergency due to the US threat: what is known

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro announced military exercises last Thursday, September 25. He is also ready to introduce a state of emergency in the country in case of a US attack, reports UNN with reference to RFI and The Guardian.

Details

US President Donald Trump sent eight warships and a nuclear submarine to the southern Caribbean as part of an announced plan to combat drug trafficking.

Maduro, whom Trump accuses of leading a Venezuelan drug cartel, suspects Washington of seeking regime change. In addition, tensions between the two countries were exacerbated by a series of earthquakes that occurred in the western part of the country on Wednesday and Thursday, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 6.3.

It is also reported that the US military is developing options for strikes against drug traffickers in Venezuela. They could be delivered in the coming days or weeks.

Recall

In early September, the US military struck a Venezuelan vessel in the Caribbean Sea that was transporting drugs. 11 people died. 

UNN also reported that US President Donald Trump, on the social network Truth Social, threatened the Venezuelan government, stating that the country must take back all prisoners being expelled from US territory.

Yevhen Ustimenko

