Maduro announced military exercises and is preparing for a state of emergency due to the US threat: what is known

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro announced military exercises last Thursday, September 25. He is also ready to introduce a state of emergency in the country in case of a US attack, reports UNN with reference to RFI and The Guardian.

Details

US President Donald Trump sent eight warships and a nuclear submarine to the southern Caribbean as part of an announced plan to combat drug trafficking.

Maduro, whom Trump accuses of leading a Venezuelan drug cartel, suspects Washington of seeking regime change. In addition, tensions between the two countries were exacerbated by a series of earthquakes that occurred in the western part of the country on Wednesday and Thursday, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 6.3.

It is also reported that the US military is developing options for strikes against drug traffickers in Venezuela. They could be delivered in the coming days or weeks.

Recall

In early September, the US military struck a Venezuelan vessel in the Caribbean Sea that was transporting drugs. 11 people died.

UNN also reported that US President Donald Trump, on the social network Truth Social, threatened the Venezuelan government, stating that the country must take back all prisoners being expelled from US territory.