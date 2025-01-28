Senate confirms Scott Bessent as US Treasury Secretary

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 73576 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 93559 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106908 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109898 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129996 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103499 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134254 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103732 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113408 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102425 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 50514 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118064 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 55905 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112629 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 73576 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129996 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134254 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166226 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156026 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 21494 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 25247 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112629 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118064 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139884 views
Senate confirms Scott Bessent as US Treasury Secretary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29233 views

Scott Bessent became the new U.S. Treasury Secretary with 68 votes in favor in the Senate. His economic plan envisages a reduction in the budget deficit, GDP growth, and an increase in oil production.

The US Senate has confirmed Scott Bessent as US Secretary of the Treasury with 68 votes in favor and 29 against. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Bessent became the fifth nominee of President Donald Trump to be confirmed by the Senate, receiving support from both sides of the party line.

As Treasury Secretary, Bessent will play an important role in implementing Trump's economic agenda. In particular, the GOP-led Congress is working to extend the 2017 tax cuts, which expire at the end of the year, and to address the debt ceiling

- the post says.

According to CNN , this comes amid stable US economic growth and a low unemployment rate of 4.1%, although inflation is still above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

The stable US economy makes Bessent's job a little easier. His “3-3-3” economic plan includes reducing the federal budget deficit to 3%, reaching 3% of GDP, and producing 3 million more barrels of oil per day by the end of Trump's second term

- the information resource writes.

President Trump has also emphasized his desire to impose tariffs on major US trading partners, including China, Canada, and Mexico, as early as this week. Experts warn that this could lead to an increase in inflation, as American consumers will be forced to pay for higher prices.

Recall

The US Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency with votes from both parties. The decision was not made unanimously. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Contact us about advertising