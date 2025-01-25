The US Senate has approved a new Secretary of Homeland Security: Christie Noem will head the department

The United States Senate has confirmed Christie Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security. This was reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

According to the information, the approval took place with a vote of 59 to 34.

The new minister will be in charge of the agency, which plays a crucial role in implementing the president's policies on immigration, border control and deportation.

In addition, Noem will be responsible for strategically important areas such as combating cyber threats and countering terrorist threats.

At the time of her appointment, 53-year-old Kristi Noem was the governor of South Dakota. She is known as a strong supporter of Trump's policies and an experienced politician from the Republican camp.

In November, Donald Trump was only planning to appoint South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security.

