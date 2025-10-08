$41.320.03
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
US Department of Justice allowed Trump to strike targets involved in Venezuelan drug cartels - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

The Trump administration has prepared a classified legal opinion justifying lethal strikes against a wide range of drug cartels. The opinion argues that the president has the right to authorize such actions because the cartels' activities pose an immediate threat to the safety of Americans.

US Department of Justice allowed Trump to strike targets involved in Venezuelan drug cartels - CNN

The administration of US President Donald Trump has developed a classified legal document justifying strikes against targets involved in Venezuelan drug cartels. The US Department of Justice's conclusion states that the president has the right to authorize such strikes because the cartels' activities pose an immediate threat to the safety of Americans, CNN reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

The Trump administration has prepared a classified legal opinion justifying lethal strikes against a secret and broad list of cartels and suspected drug traffickers

- multiple sources familiar with the matter report.

The opinion, prepared by the US Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel and previously unpublished, states that "the president has the right to authorize the use of lethal force against a wide range of cartels because they pose an immediate threat to Americans," the publication writes.

The list of cartels goes beyond those the administration has publicly identified as terrorist organizations

- sources said.

Legal experts noted that "this seems to justify an endless war against a secret list of groups, giving the president the authority to designate drug traffickers as enemy combatants and immediately kill them without trial."

Venezuelan fighter jets flew over American ship: Pentagon called maneuver "provocation"9/5/25, 9:32 AM • 5005 views

Traditionally, drug traffickers have been treated as criminals entitled to due process and defense. The Coast Guard typically interdicted drug vessels and arrested smugglers within the bounds of the law.

If the OLC opinion allowing strikes against cartels is as broad as it appears, it would mean that the Department of Justice has interpreted the president as having such extraordinary powers that he alone can decide to wage a war far broader than the one Congress authorized after the 9/11 attacks

- said Sarah Harrison, former Deputy General Counsel of the Department of Defense, now a senior analyst at Crisis Group.

Under this logic, any small, medium, or large group that smuggles drugs into the US - the administration can claim that this is an attack on the United States and respond with lethal force

- said Harrison, to whom CNN reported on the main points of the legal opinion.

According to sources, the Department of Defense's memo to lawmakers last week, outlining the legal basis for a series of strikes on vessels in the Caribbean (including the assertion that the US is in "armed conflict" with cartels and that the president has determined that cartel smugglers are "unlawful combatants"), relied heavily on the OLC's opinion.

Lawmakers have repeatedly asked the Department of Justice and the Department of Defense for a copy of the legal opinion, including last week, but the agencies have not yet provided it to Congress

- sources said.

The official nominated to be the Army's top lawyer, Charles Young, told lawmakers on Tuesday during a hearing that the OLC opinion was prepared with the participation of lawyers from all US national security services.

Senator, the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel opinion was obtained through an interagency working group of lawyers that included the CIA, the State Department, the White House Counsel, the Department of Justice, the Department of Defense General Counsel, the uniformed judge advocates who participated in that decision, and the Office of Legal Counsel issued an opinion on this matter, ma'am

- Young told the Senate Armed Services Committee in response to a question from Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

But Young said the White House should release the opinion to lawmakers.

This is a matter that belongs to the president under his Article 2 powers - to provide this information to Congress

- Young said when Shaheen asked him why this information had not been provided to Congress.

At this point, it is not within my power, given my position

- he said.

The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment on the OLC opinion.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi told lawmakers during a hearing that she would not discuss any opinions the Department of Justice may or may not have provided when asked about the legality of strikes on vessels in the Caribbean.

Lawyers' concerns

To date, the US military has carried out at least four strikes on vessels operating in the Caribbean, killing people the Trump administration claims are "linked" to drug cartels that have been designated as terrorist organizations in recent months.

Maduro denied Venezuela's involvement in drug trafficking and offered Trump direct talks - Reuters9/21/25, 4:24 AM • 4881 view

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of Justice
Central Intelligence Agency
United States Department of State
United States Department of Defense
White House
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States