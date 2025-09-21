$41.250.00
Maduro denied Venezuela's involvement in drug trafficking and offered Trump direct talks - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro offered direct talks with the Donald Trump administration. This came after a US strike on a Venezuelan boat, which, according to Trump, was carrying drug traffickers.

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has proposed direct talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump, days after the first US strike on a boat from the South American country that Trump said was carrying drug traffickers. This was reported by Reuters, citing Maduro's letter to the White House chief, informs UNN.

Details

In the letter, Maduro rejected US claims that Venezuela plays a significant role in drug trafficking, noting that only 5% of drugs produced in Colombia are supplied through Venezuela, of which, he said, 70% were neutralized and destroyed by Venezuelan authorities.

Mr. President, I hope that together we can overcome the lies that have stained our relations, which should be historical and peaceful. These and other issues will always be open for direct and frank conversation with your special envoy (Richard Grenell) to overcome media noise and fake news.

- wrote Maduro.

He noted that Grenell helped quickly resolve previous accusations that Venezuela was refusing to take back migrants, adding: "To this day, this channel functions flawlessly."

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened the Venezuelan government on the Truth Social network, stating that the country must take back all prisoners being expelled from US territory.

In early September, US military struck a vessel from Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea that was carrying drugs. 11 people died. President Donald Trump said the vessel was operating on behalf of the drug-terrorist organization Tren de Aragua.

Venezuelan fighter jets flew over American ship: Pentagon called maneuver "provocation"05.09.25, 09:32 • 4925 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Richard Grenell
Colombia
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States