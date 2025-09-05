Venezuelan fighter jets flew over American ship: Pentagon called maneuver "provocation"

Washington reacted sharply to the incident in the Caribbean Sea, accusing the Venezuelan authorities of trying to hinder the US fight against drug trafficking. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

This extremely provocative maneuver was designed to impede our anti-drug operations - the Pentagon stated.

Defense officials warned that the "cartel," which Washington says effectively runs Venezuela, is "strongly advised" not to interfere with other actions by US forces operating against drug traffickers and illegal drug trade.

Details of the incident remain unknown: it is not officially specified how far from the ship the planes flew or where exactly the vessel was located. At the same time, Venezuela's Ministry of Information declined to comment.

According to Bloomberg, the incident occurred just days after the US struck a vessel allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela. At that time, 11 people died as a result of the attack, which caused sharp criticism both domestically and abroad due to alleged civilian casualties.

Maduro called the US Secretary of State an "idiot"

In parallel, Washington is increasing its military presence in the region: several ships with about 4,000 sailors and marines have been sent to the Caribbean. Officially, this is explained by an attempt to block drug trafficking channels, but experts do not rule out that the US may be preparing for more radical actions against the regime of Nicolas Maduro.

The Venezuelan leader himself, in response, called on military reservists and members of the popular militia to mobilize locally. His speech came on the same day that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Ecuador to enlist the support of regional allies.

Rubio told reporters that Washington is ready for new strikes against Venezuela and may resort to "more aggressive measures."

Recall

Former head of Venezuelan military intelligence Hugo Armando Carvajal Barrios officially pleaded guilty in a US court. He is accused of involvement in drug smuggling and illegal possession of weapons. According to the investigation, Carvajal coordinated cocaine supplies using Venezuelan state resources and structures.

The United States doubled the reward for the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to $50 million, accusing him of drug trafficking and ties to terrorists.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the mobilization of 4.5 million members of the civilian militia. According to him, this step is intended to be a response to pressure and threats from the US, which, Caracas claims, are trying to justify possible military actions against the country.

Later, the US struck a vessel from Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea that was transporting drugs. President Trump reported that the vessel was operating on behalf of the drug-terrorist organization Tren de Aragua.