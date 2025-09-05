Venezuelan fighter jets flew over American ship: Pentagon called maneuver "provocation"

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
06:13 AM • 978 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 18320 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 38301 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 32089 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 35316 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 37941 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 29199 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 24145 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 52285 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 42234 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.8m/s
60%
755mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 294611 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 288033 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 280021 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 43339 views
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideo02:33 AM • 7286 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto06:13 AM • 990 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 14645 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 41302 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 30663 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 52286 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
White House
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 16678 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 41295 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 17585 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 23116 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 25019 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Fake news
Mi-8
Google Play

Venezuelan fighter jets flew over American ship: Pentagon called maneuver "provocation"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The Pentagon called the maneuver of Venezuelan fighter jets over an American ship in the Caribbean Sea a "provocation." This incident occurred against the backdrop of increased US military presence in the region to combat drug trafficking.

Venezuelan fighter jets flew over American ship: Pentagon called maneuver "provocation"

Washington reacted sharply to the incident in the Caribbean Sea, accusing the Venezuelan authorities of trying to hinder the US fight against drug trafficking. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

This extremely provocative maneuver was designed to impede our anti-drug operations 

- the Pentagon stated.

Defense officials warned that the "cartel," which Washington says effectively runs Venezuela, is "strongly advised" not to interfere with other actions by US forces operating against drug traffickers and illegal drug trade.

Details of the incident remain unknown: it is not officially specified how far from the ship the planes flew or where exactly the vessel was located. At the same time, Venezuela's Ministry of Information declined to comment.

According to Bloomberg, the incident occurred just days after the US struck a vessel allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela. At that time, 11 people died as a result of the attack, which caused sharp criticism both domestically and abroad due to alleged civilian casualties.

Maduro called the US Secretary of State an "idiot"28.03.25, 05:41 • 14953 views

In parallel, Washington is increasing its military presence in the region: several ships with about 4,000 sailors and marines have been sent to the Caribbean. Officially, this is explained by an attempt to block drug trafficking channels, but experts do not rule out that the US may be preparing for more radical actions against the regime of Nicolas Maduro.

The Venezuelan leader himself, in response, called on military reservists and members of the popular militia to mobilize locally. His speech came on the same day that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Ecuador to enlist the support of regional allies.

Rubio told reporters that Washington is ready for new strikes against Venezuela and may resort to "more aggressive measures."

Recall

Former head of Venezuelan military intelligence Hugo Armando Carvajal Barrios officially pleaded guilty in a US court. He is accused of involvement in drug smuggling and illegal possession of weapons. According to the investigation, Carvajal coordinated cocaine supplies using Venezuelan state resources and structures.

The United States doubled the reward for the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to $50 million, accusing him of drug trafficking and ties to terrorists.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the mobilization of 4.5 million members of the civilian militia. According to him, this step is intended to be a response to pressure and threats from the US, which, Caracas claims, are trying to justify possible military actions against the country.

Later, the US struck a vessel from Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea that was transporting drugs. President Trump reported that the vessel was operating on behalf of the drug-terrorist organization Tren de Aragua.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Nicolás Maduro
The Pentagon
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
United States
Ecuador