Commenting on cooperation with foreign partners, SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk stated that they do not dominate, often learning from the Security Service. But in many things, they are very helpful. He said this during a conversation with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent of UNN.

We are an independent, sovereign country. We have mutual respect and cooperation with our partners. They do not dominate; they often learn from us. They see in feature films what we are now doing with our own hands. But in many things, they are very helpful, and among them are those whom we call brothers in arms. Those whom I look up to, with whom I constantly communicate. They are our combat brotherhood. - Maliuk stated.

Addendum

On March 3, it became known about the Trump administration's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine. This happened after an altercation in the Oval Office during a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and US Vice President JD Vance.

Subsequently, the US resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine on the orders of President Donald Trump.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe stated in March during a speech to the US Senate collegium that Ukrainians would fight with their bare hands if the terms of a peace agreement did not suit them.