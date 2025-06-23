$41.830.15
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 21058 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 59037 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:56 PM • 38695 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM • 80014 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 51092 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 99526 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 63598 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 94831 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 128742 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97974 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

SBU Head on cooperation with foreign partners: they help a lot in many things

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk spoke about cooperation with foreign partners, noting that they do not dominate but often learn from the Security Service, yet provide significant assistance. He emphasized mutual respect and cooperation, comparing some partners to combat brethren.

SBU Head on cooperation with foreign partners: they help a lot in many things

Commenting on cooperation with foreign partners, SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk stated that they do not dominate, often learning from the Security Service. But in many things, they are very helpful. He said this during a conversation with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent of UNN.

We are an independent, sovereign country. We have mutual respect and cooperation with our partners. They do not dominate; they often learn from us. They see in feature films what we are now doing with our own hands. But in many things, they are very helpful, and among them are those whom we call brothers in arms. Those whom I look up to, with whom I constantly communicate. They are our combat brotherhood.

- Maliuk stated.

"Killhouse": SBU fighters included in the list of heroes of the Ukrainian tactical military-action thriller14.05.25, 20:51 • 3333 views

Addendum

On March 3, it became known about the Trump administration's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine. This happened after an altercation in the Oval Office during a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and US Vice President JD Vance.

Subsequently, the US resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine on the orders of President Donald Trump.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe stated in March during a speech to the US Senate collegium that Ukrainians would fight with their bare hands if the terms of a peace agreement did not suit them.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
John Ratcliffe
J. D. Vance
Vasyl Malyuk
Central Intelligence Agency
Security Service of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
