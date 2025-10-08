CIA declassified Joe Biden's 2015 visit to Ukraine: what the report says

The United States Central Intelligence Agency declassified information about former President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine in December 2015 - at that time he was the Vice President of the United States. This was reported on the social network "X" by the agency's director John Ratcliffe, UNN reports.

According to Ratcliffe, the declassified information regarding Ukraine "is in the public interest." The 8-page report can be viewed at the link.

The document states that Biden, while serving as Vice President of the United States, arrived in Kyiv to deliver general public speeches, and not to discuss substantive issues with then-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko or other officials of the Ukrainian government.

The CIA report also states that Ukrainian officials reflected on the increased media attention in the United States to the alleged ties of Joe Biden's family to corrupt business practices in Ukraine.

