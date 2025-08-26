Trump wants to rename the US Department of Defense to "Department of War" or "Department of Offense"

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to rename the country's Ministry of Defense to the "Ministry of Offense" or "Ministry of War." This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

It is reported that Trump and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth had voiced this idea before. They want to restore the "warrior spirit" of the department and justify it with past events in history.

Thus, Trump stated that during the two world wars, the department was called the "Ministry of War." According to him, "everyone likes the incredible history of victories when it was the Ministry of War."

We call it the Department of Defense, but, between us, I think we're going to change the name. I don't want to be defense only. We want offense too - Trump stated.

At the same time, as the publication writes, for the rebranding of the department and the change of name, approval from the US Congress is required.

Additionally

The US Department of War was formed in 1789, 13 years after the formation of the United States (1776 – ed.) and 6 years after the end of the War of Independence from the British Empire (1775-1783 – ed.). It was responsible for leading the ground forces and coordinating military campaigns.

It existed until 1947, when after the end of World War II, then-President Harry Truman approved the National Security Act. The Department of War was transformed into the Department of Defense, and the purpose of the renaming was to emphasize the defensive nature of US activities in the post-war world.

Separately, the Central Intelligence Agency and the US National Security Council were created.

Recall

