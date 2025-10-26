$41.900.00
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
02:28 PM • 9582 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
11:39 AM • 12642 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 20769 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 18642 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 17391 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 30389 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM • 13521 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM • 13375 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
October 26, 07:48 AM • 15831 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
Popular news
Jon Bon Jovi to return to stage after major surgeryOctober 26, 07:57 AM • 7516 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital has risen to 31, the youngest is 4 years oldOctober 26, 08:10 AM • 13165 views
The number of injured in the night attack on Kyiv has risen to 32 peopleOctober 26, 09:16 AM • 19443 views
The capital of the Russian Federation is likely surrounded by a multi-layered air defense system: a map was shown onlineVideo12:45 PM • 6872 views
The network showed how Moscow was surrounded by a multi-layered air defense systemPhoto01:10 PM • 4570 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 30386 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 64121 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 90973 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 74253 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 94850 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Louvre
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 35053 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 41271 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 41561 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 42231 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 44741 views
Technology
Social network
S-400 missile system
S-300 missile system
Heating

US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4838 views

The State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research expressed doubts about Putin's readiness for negotiations, while the CIA offered a more optimistic assessment. This divergence was reflected in the daily briefing for the US leader.

In the United States of America, there are differing assessments regarding negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on a real cessation of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

As the publication notes, several current and former officials reported that this year, the State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research (INR) expressed doubt about the statement regarding Putin's readiness to negotiate.

The State Department's intelligence disagreed with the completely opposite, more optimistic assessment of the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States.

This disagreement was reflected in the daily briefing of the US leader, the report says. At the same time, according to the State Department, several analysts were dismissed, formally - in connection with the administration's directive to reduce the number of federal employees, WSJ reports.

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia would cope with them.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
United States Department of the Treasury
Central Intelligence Agency
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine