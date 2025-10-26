US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ

In the United States of America, there are differing assessments regarding negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on a real cessation of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

As the publication notes, several current and former officials reported that this year, the State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research (INR) expressed doubt about the statement regarding Putin's readiness to negotiate.

The State Department's intelligence disagreed with the completely opposite, more optimistic assessment of the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States.

This disagreement was reflected in the daily briefing of the US leader, the report says. At the same time, according to the State Department, several analysts were dismissed, formally - in connection with the administration's directive to reduce the number of federal employees, WSJ reports.

Recall

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia would cope with them.