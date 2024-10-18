New arrests in Venezuela on suspicion of destabilization: the number of detainees has reached almost 20
Venezuelan authorities arrested 19 people, including 7 Americans, on suspicion of plotting to destabilize the country. The Minister of the Interior accuses the CIA, DEA and CNI of Spain of coordinating the plot without providing evidence.
The total number of foreigners arrested as part of an alleged plot to destabilize Venezuela has increased. In particular, 7 Americans were reportedly detained.
Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced new detainees on suspicion of planning to destabilize the country. Currently, 19 people are under arrest. Among them are seven Americans.
Earlier, Cabello said that at least three US representatives were involved in this conspiracy.
Without providing evidence, Cabello claimed that the plot was allegedly coordinated by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Spanish National Intelligence Center (CNI).
UNN previously reported that Venezuelan authorities arrested six foreigners on suspicion of conspiracy to destabilize the country.
