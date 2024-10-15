Cuba hosts pro-Palestinian rallies led by the country's president

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 5374 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38637 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 142045 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190970 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119332 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353275 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177937 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147656 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196860 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125964 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Cuba hosts pro-Palestinian rallies led by the country's president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11480 views

More than a thousand people took to the streets of Havana in support of Palestine. Among the demonstrators were Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, other leaders and Palestinian medical students.

Cuba hosts pro-Palestinian rallies led by the country's president

Yesterday, more than a thousand people took to the streets of Havana, chanting “Long live free Palestine.” The demonstration was attended by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other leaders of the communist island.

Written by UNN with references to France24 and AFP.

“Long live a free Palestine!” was the message on the screen before the demonstration in support of the Palestinian people that took place on Monday, October 14, in the Cuban capital.

Among the demonstrators in Havana were about 250 Palestinian medical students carrying a large banner, joined by the president and his allies, who were wearing traditional keffiyeh headscarves.

In London, activists tried to cover a Picasso painting with photos from Gaza and were detained09.10.24, 21:27 • 20315 views

“We are here to support the just demands of the Palestinian people for their sovereignty, their freedom [...] and against the genocidal crusade that Israel is waging against the Palestinian people,” Michel Marinho, a 20-year-old Cuban international relations student, told AFP.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other leaders of the communist island attended the rally in Havana, and they also marched to express solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

Addendum Addendum

The march was supposed to take place on the anniversary of Hamas's brutal attack on Israel, but was postponed due to Hurricane Milton, which hit Cuba and Florida last week.

UN warns of threat of humanitarian catastrophe in Lebanon09.10.24, 05:28 • 16183 views

HelpHelp

An attack by the Hamas militant group on October 7 triggered the war in Gaza and led to the deaths of at least 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli data.

According to the Hamas Ministry of Health, the Israeli offensive in response to these attacks killed more than 40 thousand Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has attacked Beirut: 22 people killed, hundreds wounded11.10.24, 00:09 • 15947 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Cuba
Israel
United Nations
Lebanon
Gaza Strip
Florida
The State of Palestine
London
