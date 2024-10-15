Cuba hosts pro-Palestinian rallies led by the country's president
More than a thousand people took to the streets of Havana in support of Palestine. Among the demonstrators were Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, other leaders and Palestinian medical students.
Yesterday, more than a thousand people took to the streets of Havana, chanting “Long live free Palestine.” The demonstration was attended by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other leaders of the communist island.
“Long live a free Palestine!” was the message on the screen before the demonstration in support of the Palestinian people that took place on Monday, October 14, in the Cuban capital.
Among the demonstrators in Havana were about 250 Palestinian medical students carrying a large banner, joined by the president and his allies, who were wearing traditional keffiyeh headscarves.
“We are here to support the just demands of the Palestinian people for their sovereignty, their freedom [...] and against the genocidal crusade that Israel is waging against the Palestinian people,” Michel Marinho, a 20-year-old Cuban international relations student, told AFP.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other leaders of the communist island attended the rally in Havana, and they also marched to express solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.
The march was supposed to take place on the anniversary of Hamas's brutal attack on Israel, but was postponed due to Hurricane Milton, which hit Cuba and Florida last week.
An attack by the Hamas militant group on October 7 triggered the war in Gaza and led to the deaths of at least 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli data.
According to the Hamas Ministry of Health, the Israeli offensive in response to these attacks killed more than 40 thousand Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
