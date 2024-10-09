UN warns of threat of humanitarian catastrophe in Lebanon
Kyiv • UNN
UN officials fear that Lebanon may suffer a humanitarian catastrophe similar to the situation in Gaza. Millions of people have already found themselves in difficult conditions, schools and medical facilities have been damaged.
The UN warns of the threat of a humanitarian catastrophe in Lebanon. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.
Details
UN officials have expressed concern that Lebanon could suffer a humanitarian catastrophe similar to that of Gaza. They note that there are similar patterns of conflict, including the use of the same methods of warfare.
As a result of the violence, civilians may suffer significant losses, including the closure of hospitals, massive displacement and the destruction of infrastructure. Lebanon is already showing signs of disaster, with millions of people in difficult conditions and many schools and health facilities damaged.
