UN warns of threat of humanitarian catastrophe in Lebanon

The UN warns of the threat of a humanitarian catastrophe in Lebanon. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

Details

UN officials have expressed concern that Lebanon could suffer a humanitarian catastrophe similar to that of Gaza. They note that there are similar patterns of conflict, including the use of the same methods of warfare.

As a result of the violence, civilians may suffer significant losses, including the closure of hospitals, massive displacement and the destruction of infrastructure. Lebanon is already showing signs of disaster, with millions of people in difficult conditions and many schools and health facilities damaged.

