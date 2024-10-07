Israel declares new areas on the border with Lebanon a closed military zone

On the evening of October 6, the Israeli military announced a closed military zone in Manarah, Yiftah and Malkia, on the border with Lebanon. This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces, according to UNN.

Following an assessment of the situation, the areas of Manara, Yiftah and Malkiya in northern Israel were declared a closed military zone. Entry to these areas is prohibited, - the statement said.

It is noted that the corresponding order was signed by the commander of the Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin.

Recall

The IDF launched limited ground raids against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The operation is aimed at terrorist targets near the border that threaten Israel's northern regions.