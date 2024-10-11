Israel has attacked Beirut: 22 people killed, hundreds wounded

On October 10, the Israeli Defense Forces launched a missile attack on the Lebanese capital. There are 22 dead and 117 wounded. This was reported by BBC news, according to UNN.

Details

The strikes hit residential buildings in two districts of the city center.

It is noted that the missiles hit in the evening, when many residents returned from work and were at home or on the streets.

One of the missiles hit the third floor of an eight-story residential building, and in another neighborhood a missile strike completely destroyed a four-story building.

Recall

The IDF killed the commander of the Hula Front and the commander of a Hezbollah anti-tank unit. Weapons storage facilities in Beirut and southern Lebanon were attacked.