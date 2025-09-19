Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends

Agility, secrets, situations where seconds matter, and every move can be the last - all this and much more for true connoisseurs of action-packed films. UNN offers a selection of TV series that can be watched on weekends.

The Night Agent (2023)

The plot of the series focuses on rescue service employees. It turns out that operators who monitor the telephone line play a key role in the work of the entire rescue system. The focus is on attentive agents, among whom is an FBI employee who answers incoming calls. It is he who will have to investigate an unexpected new case related to a deadly conspiracy. He uncovers the existence of a spy in the White House and becomes the only one who knows about the preparation of a large-scale sabotage.

• Genre: detective, drama, thriller, action;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Adam Arkin, Guy Ferland, Seth Gordon;

• Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D.B. Woodside, Hong Chau.

The English (2022)

At the center of the plot is the English aristocrat Cornelia Locke, who embarks on a dangerous journey. She is accompanied by the cavalier Eli Whipp - an experienced scout and reliable ally. Together they overcome the harsh expanses of the Wild West, where trials await at every turn. On the way, the heroes gradually discover each other from a new perspective. On the way to Wyoming, events await them that will change their lives. The fate of Cornelia and Eli will be closely intertwined, and the trials will become the key to their future.

• Genre: drama, action;

• Country: Great Britain, USA;

• Director: Hugo Blick;

• Cast: Emily Blunt, Ciarán Hinds, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Sule Rimi, Tom Hughes.

Black Doves (2024)

Helen, known by the code name Black Dove, belongs to a secret organization of spies who trade secrets on the world market. Ten years ago, she joined this network, where she met Sam - a man whom the mysterious leader Mrs. Reed involved in special tasks. When her beloved Jason is killed, Mrs. Reed asks Sam to protect Helen. Together they embark on a dangerous mission to find the killer and find out the motives of the crime. Gradually, the heroes come across the trail of a large-scale conspiracy that connects the criminal world of London with a global geopolitical threat.

• Genre: drama, thriller, action;

• Country: Great Britain;

• Directors: Alex Gabassi, Lisa Gunning;

• Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Andrew Koji, Omari Douglas, Ella Lily Hyland.

Cross (2024)

Alex Cross is a detective with exceptional analytical skills who combines police work with teaching criminology at the university, training a new generation of investigators. His special talent is to penetrate the minds of criminals, especially serial killers, and solve the most intricate cases. For Alex, every investigation is a psychological game where he studies motives and predicts the actions of criminals. Despite professional success, he remains a loving husband and caring father to Damon and Janelle. But for those who commit evil, Alex is an implacable hunter for justice, ready to do anything to stop criminals. Cooperation with experienced partner John Sampson helped him solve numerous complex cases, risking his own life for the sake of truth.

• Genre: detective, action, thriller, crime;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Stacey Muhammad, Craig Siebels;

• Cast: Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Eloise Mumford.

Treadstone (2019)

The events of the series revolve around the secret program "Operation: Treadstone". The plot explores both the origin of the scandalous program and modern special operations, showing events around the world - from Washington to Berlin, Paris and other cities. The secret CIA program "Treadstone" turns agents into deadly assassins by modifying behavior. Several such "sleeper" agents in different parts of the world are suddenly activated to perform a dangerous secret mission.

• Genre: drama, thriller, action;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Brad Anderson, Alex Graves, Salli Richardson-Whitfield;

• Cast: Jeremy Irvine, Tracy Ifeachor, Omar Metwally, Han Hyo-joo, Brian J. Smith, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle, Michelle Forbes, Michael Gaston, Tess Haubrich.