Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
04:00 PM • 358 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 14168 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 13624 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 19824 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 33601 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 51726 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 45118 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 65609 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 45219 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 52922 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
60%
754mm
Popular news
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alertSeptember 19, 07:04 AM • 26458 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhotoSeptember 19, 07:55 AM • 21885 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhotoSeptember 19, 08:27 AM • 18811 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 11055 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today10:27 AM • 20095 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 5034 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 14162 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 19819 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 51723 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 58671 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 352 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 5030 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 2344 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 9652 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 11085 views
Actual
MiG-31
BM-30 Smerch
Spotify
The Guardian
Financial Times

Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

UNN offers a selection of five thrilling action series to watch on September weekends. Among them: "The Night Agent", "The Englishwoman", "Black Doves", "Cross" and "Treadstone".

Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends

Agility, secrets, situations where seconds matter, and every move can be the last - all this and much more for true connoisseurs of action-packed films. UNN offers a selection of TV series that can be watched on weekends.

The Night Agent (2023)

The plot of the series focuses on rescue service employees. It turns out that operators who monitor the telephone line play a key role in the work of the entire rescue system. The focus is on attentive agents, among whom is an FBI employee who answers incoming calls. It is he who will have to investigate an unexpected new case related to a deadly conspiracy. He uncovers the existence of a spy in the White House and becomes the only one who knows about the preparation of a large-scale sabotage.

• Genre: detective, drama, thriller, action;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Adam Arkin, Guy Ferland, Seth Gordon;

• Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D.B. Woodside, Hong Chau.

The English (2022)

At the center of the plot is the English aristocrat Cornelia Locke, who embarks on a dangerous journey. She is accompanied by the cavalier Eli Whipp - an experienced scout and reliable ally. Together they overcome the harsh expanses of the Wild West, where trials await at every turn. On the way, the heroes gradually discover each other from a new perspective. On the way to Wyoming, events await them that will change their lives. The fate of Cornelia and Eli will be closely intertwined, and the trials will become the key to their future.

• Genre: drama, action;

• Country: Great Britain, USA;

• Director: Hugo Blick;

• Cast: Emily Blunt, Ciarán Hinds, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Sule Rimi, Tom Hughes.

Black Doves (2024)

Helen, known by the code name Black Dove, belongs to a secret organization of spies who trade secrets on the world market. Ten years ago, she joined this network, where she met Sam - a man whom the mysterious leader Mrs. Reed involved in special tasks. When her beloved Jason is killed, Mrs. Reed asks Sam to protect Helen. Together they embark on a dangerous mission to find the killer and find out the motives of the crime. Gradually, the heroes come across the trail of a large-scale conspiracy that connects the criminal world of London with a global geopolitical threat.

• Genre: drama, thriller, action;

• Country: Great Britain;

• Directors: Alex Gabassi, Lisa Gunning;

• Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Andrew Koji, Omari Douglas, Ella Lily Hyland.

Cross (2024)

Alex Cross is a detective with exceptional analytical skills who combines police work with teaching criminology at the university, training a new generation of investigators. His special talent is to penetrate the minds of criminals, especially serial killers, and solve the most intricate cases. For Alex, every investigation is a psychological game where he studies motives and predicts the actions of criminals. Despite professional success, he remains a loving husband and caring father to Damon and Janelle. But for those who commit evil, Alex is an implacable hunter for justice, ready to do anything to stop criminals. Cooperation with experienced partner John Sampson helped him solve numerous complex cases, risking his own life for the sake of truth.

• Genre: detective, action, thriller, crime;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Stacey Muhammad, Craig Siebels;

• Cast: Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Eloise Mumford.

Treadstone (2019)

The events of the series revolve around the secret program "Operation: Treadstone". The plot explores both the origin of the scandalous program and modern special operations, showing events around the world - from Washington to Berlin, Paris and other cities. The secret CIA program "Treadstone" turns agents into deadly assassins by modifying behavior. Several such "sleeper" agents in different parts of the world are suddenly activated to perform a dangerous secret mission.

• Genre: drama, thriller, action;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Brad Anderson, Alex Graves, Salli Richardson-Whitfield;

• Cast: Jeremy Irvine, Tracy Ifeachor, Omar Metwally, Han Hyo-joo, Brian J. Smith, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle, Michelle Forbes, Michael Gaston, Tess Haubrich.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyUNN Lite
Central Intelligence Agency
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Washington, D.C.
Paris
United Kingdom
United States
London
Berlin