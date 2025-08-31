In the United States, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard last week surprised CIA leadership by revealing the name of an undercover agent of the special service.

DetailsThis move caused concern among agency employees, sources said, and is a new example of growing tension and conflicting signals between Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

They had previously clashed over her decisions, including earlier this month when Gabbard declassified a lightly redacted document related to Russian interference in US elections.

Two former government officials said they believed the situation was such that Gabbard was being pressured to regain President Donald Trump's trust.

Gabbard lost favor with the White House chief and his aides earlier this year after she released a video and testified about Iran's nuclear capabilities.

But tensions between Gabbard and Trump seem to have subsided for now. When Gabbard announced the revocation of security clearances last week, she stated that some of the 37 current and former officials had engaged in "politicization or weaponization of intelligence," and that she was acting on the president's orders.

And on Tuesday, presiding over a cabinet meeting in front of television cameras, Trump praised Gabbard.

"You found interesting things, Tulsi. She's becoming more and more of a star every day," Trump said. - Trump said.

Trump has purged one of the CIA's most senior Russia analysts - Economist

One former government official said Gabbard appeared to be trying to show the president that she was exposing Democrats and political enemies, including some allegedly in the CIA. The revocation of security clearances reflects "a battle between Gabbard and Ratcliffe," the former official said.

In the past, some directors of national intelligence and CIA directors have struggled for influence. During Barack Obama's presidency, Dennis Blair often clashed with CIA chief Leon Panetta and eventually resigned after 16 months.

But in this case, former officials said, the current Director of National Intelligence appears to be seeking the president's support by doubling down on accusations against former Democratic administrations and punishing members of the perceived "deep state" bureaucrats who oppose Trump.

In addition to highlighting the rift between Gabbard and Ratcliffe, this episode also illustrates the consequences of a broader and unpredictable purge of career government officials deemed insufficiently loyal.

FBI Director Kash Patel found thousands of classified documents related to the investigation into Trump's ties to Russia in "burn bags." Among them is a classified appendix to John Durham's report, which indicates a possible coordinated plan to stir up controversy.